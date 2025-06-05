Denver news

West 8th Avenue viaduct to close for four days to finish maintenance work

The bridge will shut down starting Friday, June 6.
Paolo Zialcita
The 8th Avenue viaduct over Burnham Yard. June 5, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A nine-month project to repair the 8th Avenue viaduct over Burnham Yard is coming to an end soon.

But first, crews will shut down the bridge for four days starting Friday, June 6, at 7 a.m.

Crews with the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure have been working to replace the viaduct’s expansion joints, which allow for regular movement and shrinkage. Work started in August using $1.5 million in funds provided by the 2017 Elevate Denver bond. 

8th Avenue will be closed between Tejon and Mariposa streets so crews can resurface the road. The road is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Monday.

Drivers traveling east will be routed up toward 13th Avenue before cutting back onto 8th Avenue via Mariposa Street. Drivers going west are advised to use Colfax Avenue or 6th Avenue instead.

