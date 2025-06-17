Colfax businesses can get up to $1,500 to help with BRT construction impacts

A yet-installed shelter arch sits along Colfax Avenue, where it will someday cover a bus-rapid-transit stop along the corridor. April 30, 2025.

Businesses on Colfax Avenue can get a little more help with the impacts of heavy construction on the commercial stretch.

The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District is offering up to $1,500 for impacted businesses between Grant and Josephine streets affected by the bus-rapid transit project on the street.

Construction on the $300 million BRT project started in October and has since torn up the urban corridor, putting up fences and snarling traffic in the name of building a better bus system. The reception to the project has been mixed — while many are optimistic about the promise of a safer, more efficient Colfax, business owners say it has negatively impacted their revenue.

The new “micro-grants” from the business district come in addition to earlier city grants. They are meant for businesses that missed out on earlier city grants, which offered up to $15,000 available for businesses that had seen revenue declines of 20 percent or more.

The new BID grants are much smaller, ranging from $500 to $1,500, and can be used for operating expenses such as rent, payroll, emergency repairs and more. The grants are reserved for businesses that have lost at least 10 percent of revenue.

How is BRT impacting businesses?

While there have been business closures, some of the vacant storefronts have been quickly occupied by new businesses eager to open their doors, like Argentinian empanada joint Maria Empanada’s new location in Congress Park.

According to the city’s project timeline, the current phase of BRT construction is about a third of the way done. The project is moving in overlapping phases, slowly shifting east over a three-year timeline. Frank Locantore, the Colfax BID’s executive director, said the avenue has a long way to go.

“Because of the construction, because of the price of eggs and labor and everything, it's still a very difficult time to run a business,” he said.

Foot traffic from the Denver Pride Parade will also be reduced this year, as the route has been redirected from the traditional path along Colfax and has instead been moved to 17th Avenue, due to BRT construction.

There are signs of progress, however.

Notably, crews have already begun installation of dozens of arches that will serve as the spine of BRT bus stops.

Two businesses, Tight End and Uptown Banh Mi, have thrown parties to celebrate the milestones.