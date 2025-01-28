The Denver Pride Parade is changing its route this year due to Colfax BRT construction

Jon Richers (left to right), Samus the dog and Kyleigh Dia watch the annual PrideFest Parade from a window above Colfax Avenue. June 23, 2024.

The annual Denver Pride Parade is returning on June 29, 2025, with a big change — instead of marching down Colfax, the parade will move north to 17th Avenue.

The Center on Colfax, which organizes the parade, said they’re moving it due to ongoing East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit construction. A miles-long stretch of the busy city street is being torn up to build new and improved bus lanes.

“The Center has been working with many different stakeholders, including the BRT project team, over the last ten months who collectively agreed that a move would be best suited for safety reasons, as well as providing the best possible event experience for both the large number of parade participants and spectators,” the Center said in a statement.

Construction for the $300 million project is expected to last until 2027. Construction along the parade’s normal route is expected to finish in early 2026, according to city planning documents.

The parade will still start at Cheesman Park and march up Franklin, but instead of turning left onto Colfax, it will go two more blocks north and turn onto 17th Avenue.

The parade will continue for a mile before it ends on Lincoln Street — two blocks from Civic Center Park, where revelers can easily continue on to PrideFest.

Further details about the parade — including where VIP and ADA viewing areas will be located — are still being ironed out by organizers.