Denver opens cooling centers as heat wave rolls in 

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Denver recreation centers and libraries will act as cooling centers as the city braces for extreme heat this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s on Sunday as well. Because the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver, the city has opened all its recreation centers and libraries to people who need a place to cool down during the daytime.

The shelters will be open to the public during regular facility hours on Friday and Saturday.

About one-third of Denver households lack air conditioning, according to the city’s climate office. Many of the city’s homes were built for a cooler climate, but are now ill-equipped to deal with Denver’s increasingly hot summers. Four of Denver’s five hottest summers on record have been in the past five years.

Extreme heat events can cause heat-related illnesses. Symptoms include nausea, excessive sweating, and shallow breathing. Those experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness should find cool shelter, hydrate and seek medical attention if symptoms continue or worsen.

Those spending time outdoors this weekend are advised to wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay well hydrated.