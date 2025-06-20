Denver news

Denver opens cooling centers as heat wave rolls in 

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
Denver Parks and Rec’s annual Dog-A-Pool-Ooza day at the Berkeley Lake Park pool. Aug. 18, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver recreation centers and libraries will act as cooling centers as the city braces for extreme heat this weekend. 

Temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s on Sunday as well. Because the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver, the city has opened all its recreation centers and libraries to people who need a place to cool down during the daytime.

The shelters will be open to the public during regular facility hours on Friday and Saturday. 

About one-third of Denver households lack air conditioning, according to the city’s climate office. Many of the city’s homes were built for a cooler climate, but are now ill-equipped to deal with Denver’s increasingly hot summers. Four of Denver’s five hottest summers on record have been in the past five years.

Extreme heat events can cause heat-related illnesses. Symptoms include nausea, excessive sweating, and shallow breathing. Those experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness should find cool shelter, hydrate and seek medical attention if symptoms continue or worsen. 

Those spending time outdoors this weekend are advised to wear sunscreen, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay well hydrated. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts