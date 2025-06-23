Rain (but also hail) are coming to break up the heat

Grab your umbrellas, Denverites.

Thunderstorms are expected across the northeast of Colorado this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, Denver will see rain and strong winds of up to 21 mph around midnight, so remember to close all windows and doors before heading to bed.

Then, Tuesday afternoon and evening, the northeast of Colorado will see strong storms with the possibility of hail, strong winds and even tornadoes. The severe weather will hit the Denver metro area starting around 2 p.m. and go into the evening hours.

Expect variable showers and wind gusts as high as 16 mph overnight.

Denverites should prepare for hail as large as 2 inches, National Weather Service forecaster Maggie Ideker said. Denver might face some tornadoes with the possibility of one “spinning up briefly along the I-25 corridor” and near the northeastern plains, Ideker said.

Make sure to be on the lookout for more alerts from the National Weather Service as the storm progresses.

The rain will continue into Wednesday afternoon, with the possibility of more thunderstorms after 3 p.m. By Thursday morning, the warm and sunny weather should return to Denver with a high near 88.