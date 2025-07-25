32 of our favorite day hikes near Denver

Back in 2018, Denverite hosted something called the Mile High Hiking Quest, sponsored by Hike to End Hunger.

We prepared a bracket with 32 of the coolest hikes that can be daytripped from Denver, although some would be a pretty long day. We included their distance from Denver, helpful links and a short summary. Voters poured in by the thousands over five rounds and determined, super objectively, the best hike.

But that wasn’t the end of it. I find myself referring back to the original list, all these years later, when I’m looking for a stroller-friendly hike, an alpine lake to visit or (less often) a 14er to suffer upon.

The winner in 2018 was the trail that connects Bear, Nymph, Dream, Emerald and Haiyaha lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park, but we’d love to hear your thoughts. Did you take our recommendation? How did it go?

Personally, I discovered the Fancy Pass loop while researching the original piece, and it’s become my favorite. It’s just within range for a day trip, it’s rarely very crowded, and it connects lake after beautiful lake with a graceful loop through two passes.

Here’s what’s on tap:

And for even more accessible trails for people using wheelchairs and strollers, refer here.

Note: Many of the links for more information are to AllTrails, which offers some free information but requires registration. Unfortunately, some of my preferred sources have gone offline since 2018, and AllTrails was the best backup option. There may be some discrepancies between the mileage and routes cited in the text compared to the information in those links.

Alpine lakes near Denver

Sky Pond

Distance from Denver : 2 hours; 82 miles

: 2 hours; 82 miles Locale: Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park Type: Strenuous uphill

Strenuous uphill Objectives: The name says it all: An ascent to a crown of the national park. See two waterfalls and the beautifully named Lake of Glass on your way up to Sky Pond. It’s a busy trailhead, so get there early.

The name says it all: An ascent to a crown of the national park. See two waterfalls and the beautifully named Lake of Glass on your way up to Sky Pond. It’s a busy trailhead, so get there early. Length: 9+ miles round-trip, 1650 feet vertical

9+ miles round-trip, 1650 feet vertical Trailhead address: Glacier Gorge Junction Trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park

Glacier Gorge Junction Trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park More info: Dayhikes Near Denver

Lake Haiyaha Navin75/Flickr

Bear, Nymph, Dream, Emerald, Haiyaha

Distance from Denver: 2 hours; 84 miles

2 hours; 84 miles Locale: Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park Type: A leisurely but solid lake-y loop

A leisurely but solid lake-y loop Objectives: Visit five gorgeous lakes and ponds in just a few hours. Lake Haiyaha shimmers green, with enormous boulders on its shore providing prime relaxing spots and incredible views up Chaos Canyon. You can also limit this hike to Bear Lake, or try RMNP’s Sprague or Lily lakes for a more accessible experience.

Visit five gorgeous lakes and ponds in just a few hours. Lake Haiyaha shimmers green, with enormous boulders on its shore providing prime relaxing spots and incredible views up Chaos Canyon. You can also limit this hike to Bear Lake, or try RMNP’s Sprague or Lily lakes for a more accessible experience. Length: 4+ miles roundtrip, ~800 feet vertical

4+ miles roundtrip, ~800 feet vertical Trailhead address: Bear Lake Trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park

Bear Lake Trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park More info: AllTrails

The Chicago Lakes seen from near the ridge of Summit Lake. Andrew Kenney/Denverite

Chicago Lakes

Distance: 1 hour from Denver; 45 miles

1 hour from Denver; 45 miles Locale: Mt. Evans area

Mt. Evans area Type: Day hike with a big ascent.

Day hike with a big ascent. Objectives: Climb up from the forest into an alpine valley, passing a burned forest and the lower lake before clambering over the final ascent to find a deep blue gem nestled between high rock walls. If you enjoy this one, Beartrack Lakes trail is a great follow-up in the same area.

Climb up from the forest into an alpine valley, passing a burned forest and the lower lake before clambering over the final ascent to find a deep blue gem nestled between high rock walls. If you enjoy this one, Beartrack Lakes trail is a great follow-up in the same area. Length: 10 miles out and back, ~6 miles if you continue to the Summit Lake parking lot. 2,000-plus feet of vertical.

10 miles out and back, ~6 miles if you continue to the Summit Lake parking lot. 2,000-plus feet of vertical. Trailhead address: Echo Lake Park, CO-103 & Mt Evans Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439

Echo Lake Park, CO-103 & Mt Evans Rd, Evergreen, CO 80439 More info: AllTrails

Arapaho Pass and Lake Dorothy Trail

Distance: 90 minutes; 54 miles from Denver

90 minutes; 54 miles from Denver Locale: Mountains outside Nederland

Mountains outside Nederland Type: Moderate, long climb.

Moderate, long climb. Objectives: Start at the Fourth of July Trail — but be warned that it gets crowded, and the road isn’t great. Climb through woods and fields of wildflowers into alpine territory.

Start at the Fourth of July Trail — but be warned that it gets crowded, and the road isn’t great. Climb through woods and fields of wildflowers into alpine territory. Length: 7 miles out-and-back, 2,000 feet of vertical

7 miles out-and-back, 2,000 feet of vertical Trailhead address: Fourth of July Trailhead, 4th of July Road, Nederland, CO

Fourth of July Trailhead, 4th of July Road, Nederland, CO More info: AllTrails

A view across Brainard Lake. Wildoo78/CC 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Brainard Lake to Blue Lake

Distance from Denver: 90 minutes; 60 miles

90 minutes; 60 miles Locale: Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range

Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range Type: A shorter hike to an alpine lake

A shorter hike to an alpine lake Objectives: Visit the large, subalpine Mitchell Lake on your way to the appropriately named Blue Lake nestled high in the mountain peaks, with a sweeping view of the valley below. “Beautiful, feels like you’re really deep in the mountains,” one reader suggests. A parking reservation is required and costs $16 through Recreation.gov.

Visit the large, subalpine Mitchell Lake on your way to the appropriately named Blue Lake nestled high in the mountain peaks, with a sweeping view of the valley below. “Beautiful, feels like you’re really deep in the mountains,” one reader suggests. A parking reservation is required and costs $16 through Recreation.gov. Length: 5.1 miles out-and-back, 800 feet of elevation gain

5.1 miles out-and-back, 800 feet of elevation gain Trailhead address: Brainard Lake Recreational Area, Brainard Lake Road, Ward, CO

Brainard Lake Recreational Area, Brainard Lake Road, Ward, CO More info: AllTrails

Fancy Pass and Missouri Pass

Distance from Denver: 2.5 hours; 127 miles

2.5 hours; 127 miles Locale: West of Leadville

West of Leadville Type: Alpine loop with multiple lakes

Alpine loop with multiple lakes Objectives: First, you get to say you conquered FANCY PASS, which sounds a lot like “fancy pants.” If that’s not good enough, you’ll be climbing through forests and alpine landscapes to visit several lakes and tarns. Consider combining this with the 14er Mount of the Holy Cross for a weekend trip, or limit your hike to a there-and-back to Fancy Lake or Missouri Lake for a shorter hike.

First, you get to say you conquered FANCY PASS, which sounds a lot like “fancy pants.” If that’s not good enough, you’ll be climbing through forests and alpine landscapes to visit several lakes and tarns. Consider combining this with the 14er Mount of the Holy Cross for a weekend trip, or limit your hike to a there-and-back to Fancy Lake or Missouri Lake for a shorter hike. Length: 9 miles round-trip, 2,700 feet vertical

9 miles round-trip, 2,700 feet vertical Trailhead address: Fancy Pass Trailhead, Forest Road 727, Minturn, CO

Fancy Pass Trailhead, Forest Road 727, Minturn, CO More info: AllTrails

Gibraltar Lakes and St. Vrain Glaciers

Distance from Denver: 1.5 hours; 70 miles

1.5 hours; 70 miles Locale: Roosevelt National Forest, south of RMNP

Roosevelt National Forest, south of RMNP Type: An alpine lake tucked in the backcountry.

An alpine lake tucked in the backcountry. Objectives: Hike up along the Middle St. Vrain Creek from Camp Dick, up toward the mountainous bowl where two emerald pools shimmer beneath the St. Vrain Glaciers. You can also take trails to Red Deer Lake trail and the summit of St. Vrain Mountain in this area. This could be an ideal spot for an overnight.

Hike up along the Middle St. Vrain Creek from Camp Dick, up toward the mountainous bowl where two emerald pools shimmer beneath the St. Vrain Glaciers. You can also take trails to Red Deer Lake trail and the summit of St. Vrain Mountain in this area. This could be an ideal spot for an overnight. Length: 14 miles out-and-back, 1,800 feet of vertical. You can cut some miles by driving on a 4WD road for the first segment.

14 miles out-and-back, 1,800 feet of vertical. You can cut some miles by driving on a 4WD road for the first segment. Trailhead address: Camp Dick, Middle St. Vrain Road, Lyons, CO

Camp Dick, Middle St. Vrain Road, Lyons, CO More info: AllTrails

A hiker passes through columbine-filled meadows on the Herman Gulch Trail near Bakerville in Arapaho National Forest on July 2, 2021. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Herman Gulch to Herman Lake

Distance from Denver: 1 hour; 54 miles

1 hour; 54 miles Locale: I-70 corridor

I-70 corridor Type: Moderate and lesser-known climb

Moderate and lesser-known climb Objectives: Hike up through fir and aspen stands to find an emerald alpine lake on the rugged shelf below Pettingell Peak, just off Interstate 70. “Beautiful wildflowers in the summer and a challenging hike without the crowds of the 14ers,” a reader suggests. You can also hike Woods Mountain from here.

Hike up through fir and aspen stands to find an emerald alpine lake on the rugged shelf below Pettingell Peak, just off Interstate 70. “Beautiful wildflowers in the summer and a challenging hike without the crowds of the 14ers,” a reader suggests. You can also hike Woods Mountain from here. Length: 6.5 miles out and back, 1,600 feet of elevation gain

6.5 miles out and back, 1,600 feet of elevation gain Trailhead address: Herman Gulch Trailhead, Watrous Way, Dillon, CO

Herman Gulch Trailhead, Watrous Way, Dillon, CO More info: Dayhikes Near Denver

Alpine peaks near Denver

Longs Peak - Keyhole Route

Distance from Denver: 105 minutes; 70 miles

105 minutes; 70 miles Locale: Rocky Mountain National Park wilderness

Rocky Mountain National Park wilderness Type: Class 3 (scary) 14er

Class 3 (scary) 14er Objectives: Tame the beast. This is one of the hardest 14ers that you can climb without technical gear. The views are astounding, the hiking is mildly terrifying, and the trip is an adventure. Chasm Lake is accessible from the same trailhead. Be very careful, as many people have died on Longs. As with all hikes, but especially here: Do your homework so you don’t get in over your head.

Tame the beast. This is one of the hardest 14ers that you can climb without technical gear. The views are astounding, the hiking is mildly terrifying, and the trip is an adventure. Chasm Lake is accessible from the same trailhead. Be very careful, as many people have died on Longs. As with all hikes, but especially here: Do your homework so you don’t get in over your head. Length: 15 miles round-trip, 5,100 feet vertical. This is a Class 3 hike, meaning it includes segments of scrambling rather than walking.

15 miles round-trip, 5,100 feet vertical. This is a Class 3 hike, meaning it includes segments of scrambling rather than walking. Trailhead address: East Longs Peak Trailhead, Longs Peak Road, Estes Park, CO

East Longs Peak Trailhead, Longs Peak Road, Estes Park, CO More info: 14ers.com

Mount Elbert, the tallest of Colorado’s Fourteeners, standing at 14,440 feet above sea level, with an early-season snow cover, seen from the Arkansas River valley near Leadville, Oct. 22, 2024. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Mt. Elbert

Distance from Denver: 2.5 hours; 111 miles

2.5 hours; 111 miles Locale: Sawatch Range, San Isabel National Forest, southwest of Leadville

Sawatch Range, San Isabel National Forest, southwest of Leadville Type: Class 1 14er (via northeast ridge)

Class 1 14er (via northeast ridge) Objectives: Bag the tallest mountain in the state. It’s one of the easier 14ers, but it’s still an intense hike with all of the weather risks and other concerns that come with alpine terrain in Colorado.

Bag the tallest mountain in the state. It’s one of the easier 14ers, but it’s still an intense hike with all of the weather risks and other concerns that come with alpine terrain in Colorado. Length: 10 miles out-and-back on the northeast ridge route, 4,700 feet vertical

10 miles out-and-back on the northeast ridge route, 4,700 feet vertical Trailhead address: Mt. Elbert Trailhead Parking Lot, Twin Lakes, CO

Mt. Elbert Trailhead Parking Lot, Twin Lakes, CO More info: 14ers.com

Groups of hikers in August 2022 on the 13,800 saddle between Gray’s and Torrey’s peaks, which are among Colorado’s 53 mountains above 14,000 feet. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Grays + Torreys

Distance from Denver: 80 minutes; 54 miles

80 minutes; 54 miles Locale: I-70 corridor, Arapaho National Forest

I-70 corridor, Arapaho National Forest Type: Class 2 double 14er

Class 2 double 14er Objectives: Two peaks for the price of one -- well, for the price of about 1.2. The peaks are separated by a short saddle. This is one of Ashley’s favorite 14ers.

Two peaks for the price of one -- well, for the price of about 1.2. The peaks are separated by a short saddle. This is one of Ashley’s favorite 14ers. Length: 8.4 miles loop/lollypop

8.4 miles loop/lollypop Trailhead address: 3025 Stevens Gulch Rd, Silver Plume, CO 80476

3025 Stevens Gulch Rd, Silver Plume, CO 80476 More info: 14ers.com

Mount of the Holy Cross

Distance from Denver: 144 minutes; 112 miles

144 minutes; 112 miles Locale: Sawatch Range, Holy Cross Wilderness in White River National Forest, south of Minturn

Sawatch Range, Holy Cross Wilderness in White River National Forest, south of Minturn Type: Class 2 14er

Class 2 14er Objectives: A slightly more remote climb, and one of the shortest 14ers, with spectacular views and a variety of terrain on the way up.

A slightly more remote climb, and one of the shortest 14ers, with spectacular views and a variety of terrain on the way up. Length: 12 miles out-and-back, 5,600 feet of vertical

12 miles out-and-back, 5,600 feet of vertical Trailhead address: Forest Road 707, Red Cliff, CO

Forest Road 707, Red Cliff, CO More info: 14ers.com

A bunch of dudes play beer pong on Mt. Bierstadt in 2015. (Andrew Kenney/Denverite)

Mt. Bierstadt

Distance from Denver: 75 minutes; 55 miles

75 minutes; 55 miles Locale: I-70 mountain corridor

I-70 mountain corridor Type: Class 2 14er

Class 2 14er Objectives: Love the hike or hate the crowds, we had to include one of the most accessible and most hiked 14ers in Colorado. One of our staff members witnessed a group of guys playing beer pong on top of Bierstadt. Nonetheless, it’s a fun and beautiful hike.

Love the hike or hate the crowds, we had to include one of the most accessible and most hiked 14ers in Colorado. One of our staff members witnessed a group of guys playing beer pong on top of Bierstadt. Nonetheless, it’s a fun and beautiful hike. Length: 7 miles, 2,400 feet of vertical gain

7 miles, 2,400 feet of vertical gain Trailhead address: Guanella Pass Trailhead, CO 381, Idaho Springs, CO

Guanella Pass Trailhead, CO 381, Idaho Springs, CO More info: Dayhikes Near Denver

James Peak via St. Mary’s Glacier

Distance from Denver: 1 hour; 43 miles

1 hour; 43 miles Locale: I-70 mountain corridor

I-70 mountain corridor Type: 13er

13er Objectives: Hike alongside St. Mary’s Glacier before taking a somewhat tricky trail to one of the summits above. Don’t get lost!

Hike alongside St. Mary’s Glacier before taking a somewhat tricky trail to one of the summits above. Don’t get lost! Length: 8.3 miles out-and-back, 2,900 feet of vertical gain

8.3 miles out-and-back, 2,900 feet of vertical gain Trailhead address: Parking is $20, cash or check. (up from $5 in 2018!). St. Mary’s Glacier Trailhead, Fall River Road, Idaho Springs, CO

Parking is $20, cash or check. (up from $5 in 2018!). St. Mary’s Glacier Trailhead, Fall River Road, Idaho Springs, CO More info: Hiking Project

Pawnee Peak

Distance from Denver: 90 minutes; 60 miles

90 minutes; 60 miles Locale: Indian Peaks Wilderness via Brainard Lake

Indian Peaks Wilderness via Brainard Lake Type: 12er

12er Objectives: Claim one or two 12ers for a new view of Brainard Lake and the surrounding maze of mountains. Shoshoni Peak is also in the area. A parking reservation is required and costs $16 through Recreation.gov.

Claim one or two 12ers for a new view of Brainard Lake and the surrounding maze of mountains. Shoshoni Peak is also in the area. A parking reservation is required and costs $16 through Recreation.gov. Length: 9 miles round-trip, 2,100 feet of vertical

9 miles round-trip, 2,100 feet of vertical Trailhead address: Brainard Lake Recreational Area, Brainard Lake Road, Ward, CO

Brainard Lake Recreational Area, Brainard Lake Road, Ward, CO More info: AllTrails

Lost Creek Wilderness in August 2013. Hogs555/Wikimedia Commons

Bison Peak

Distance from Denver: 2 hours; 90 miles

2 hours; 90 miles Locale: Lost Creek Wilderness, southwest of Denver

Lost Creek Wilderness, southwest of Denver Type: 12er

12er Objectives: Conquer a strange, brutal and convoluted granite mountain with a long hike in relative solitude with a lot of uphill.

Conquer a strange, brutal and convoluted granite mountain with a long hike in relative solitude with a lot of uphill. Length: 12 miles, 4,000 feet vertical

12 miles, 4,000 feet vertical Trailhead address: Ute Creek Trailhead, 9814 Tarryall Road, Jefferson, CO

Ute Creek Trailhead, 9814 Tarryall Road, Jefferson, CO More info: Hiking Project, Summit Post

Long, tough hikes in the foothills

Manitou Incline

Distance from Denver: 90 minutes; 75 miles

90 minutes; 75 miles Locale: Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Type: Brutal staircase

Brutal staircase Objectives: This one’s farther than most of our foothills options, but we had no choice: It is a prince in the land of stupidly difficult trails, with an average grade of 41 percent and some 2,700 steps. You’re advised to come down via the alternate access trail.

This one’s farther than most of our foothills options, but we had no choice: It is a prince in the land of stupidly difficult trails, with an average grade of 41 percent and some 2,700 steps. You’re advised to come down via the alternate access trail. Length: One mile one-way, 2,000 vertical feet

One mile one-way, 2,000 vertical feet Trailhead address: The Incline, 506-538 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO. Bring $10 to park, just in case.

More info: The Outbound

Royal Arch in Boulder. Mark Doliner/CC2.0/Flickr

Royal Arch Trail

Distance from Denver: 45 minutes; 29 miles

45 minutes; 29 miles Locale: Boulder foothills

Boulder foothills Type: Steep and short

Steep and short Objectives: It’s crowded as heck, but it comes with great views of Boulder and convenient access to summer patio breakfast, brunch or beers at Chautauqua.

It’s crowded as heck, but it comes with great views of Boulder and convenient access to summer patio breakfast, brunch or beers at Chautauqua. Length: 3.2-mile loop, 1,400 feet vertical

3.2-mile loop, 1,400 feet vertical Trailhead address: Chautauqua Park, Baseline Rd. & 9th St. Boulder, CO

Chautauqua Park, Baseline Rd. & 9th St. Boulder, CO More info: AllTrails

South Boulder Peak Trail

Distance from Denver: 35 minutes; 28 miles

35 minutes; 28 miles Locale: Boulder foothills

Boulder foothills Type: Strenuous uphill

Strenuous uphill Objectives: Climb through a shady canyon to one of the highest points near Boulder -- and maybe get your butt kicked.

Climb through a shady canyon to one of the highest points near Boulder -- and maybe get your butt kicked. Length: 7 miles out-and-back, 3,000 feet elevation gain

7 miles out-and-back, 3,000 feet elevation gain Trailhead address: South Mesa Trailhead, 3633 Eldorado Springs Dr., Boulder, CO

South Mesa Trailhead, 3633 Eldorado Springs Dr., Boulder, CO More info: Dayhikes Near Denver

Green Mountain in Boulder. Thomson200/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Green Mountain Loop

Distance from Denver: 45 minutes, 29 miles

45 minutes, 29 miles Locale: Boulder foothills

Boulder foothills Type: Busy but not bustling, with a fairly intense climb

Busy but not bustling, with a fairly intense climb Objectives: This hike will bring you high enough to get a look at the mountains to the west, and it also features an interesting map of those peaks.

This hike will bring you high enough to get a look at the mountains to the west, and it also features an interesting map of those peaks. Length: 5.7 miles, 2,800 feet vertical

5.7 miles, 2,800 feet vertical Trailhead address: Gregory Canyon Trailhead, Gregory Canyon Rd., Boulder, CO

Gregory Canyon Trailhead, Gregory Canyon Rd., Boulder, CO More info: AllTrails

Roxborough State Park. April 30, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Carpenter Peak at Roxborough State Park

Distance from Denver: 45 minutes; 26 miles

45 minutes; 26 miles Locale: Southern metro foothills

Southern metro foothills Type: Moderate-to-strenuous climb

Moderate-to-strenuous climb Objectives: Get a new perspective on some red rocks that ain’t Red Rocks. Try the South Rim Trail for a lower-key hike.

Get a new perspective on some red rocks that ain’t Red Rocks. Try the South Rim Trail for a lower-key hike. Length: 3-mile loop, 960 feet vertical

3-mile loop, 960 feet vertical Trailhead address: Roxborough State Park, 4751 Roxborough Dr, Littleton, CO 80125

Roxborough State Park, 4751 Roxborough Dr, Littleton, CO 80125 More info: Dayhikes Near Denver

North and South Table mountains

Distance from Denver: 20 minutes; 15 miles

20 minutes; 15 miles Locale: Lakewood foothills

Lakewood foothills Type: Wide-open mesas

Wide-open mesas Objectives: Get some vertical on Denver’s doorstep! The Table mountains are an ideal place to knock out some training miles and get incredible views of the metro.

Get some vertical on Denver’s doorstep! The Table mountains are an ideal place to knock out some training miles and get incredible views of the metro. Length: Variable

Variable More info: AllTrails

Centennial Cone

Distance from Denver: 45 minutes; 26 miles

45 minutes; 26 miles Locale: Jefferson County

Jefferson County Type: Strenuous foothills

Strenuous foothills Objectives: Take a long and hopefully lonesome loop around one of the more prominent geological features above Denver. Constant terrain change makes for interesting hiking, although the lack of shade can be punishing. Be aware that Elk Range Trail, part of this loop, is closed through June 15. Also, the trail is only open to hikers on odd-numbered days of the month; the other days are for bikers.

Take a long and hopefully lonesome loop around one of the more prominent geological features above Denver. Constant terrain change makes for interesting hiking, although the lack of shade can be punishing. Be aware that Elk Range Trail, part of this loop, is closed through June 15. Also, the trail is only open to hikers on odd-numbered days of the month; the other days are for bikers. Length: 13 miles, 2,100 vertical feet

13 miles, 2,100 vertical feet Trailhead address: Mayhem Gulch Trailhead, 32447 US 6, Golden, CO. You can also use Centennial Cone West or North trailheads.

Mayhem Gulch Trailhead, 32447 US 6, Golden, CO. You can also use Centennial Cone West or North trailheads. More info: AllTrails

White Ranch - Outside Loop

Distance from Denver: 30 minutes; 19 miles

30 minutes; 19 miles Locale: Jefferson County foothills

Jefferson County foothills Type: Rugged hills

Rugged hills Objectives: Combine trails into a long loop over sunny hills and valleys. Beware that you may be significantly exposed to the sun and the weather, and there may be lots of bikers.

Combine trails into a long loop over sunny hills and valleys. Beware that you may be significantly exposed to the sun and the weather, and there may be lots of bikers. Length: 13 miles for the outer loop; 3,000 feet of vertical

13 miles for the outer loop; 3,000 feet of vertical Trailhead address: White Ranch Park East Trailhead, 21827 W. 56th Ave., Golden, CO

White Ranch Park East Trailhead, 21827 W. 56th Ave., Golden, CO More info: AllTrails

Easier and accessible

Waterton Canyon

Distance from Denver: 34 minutes, 22 miles

34 minutes, 22 miles Locale: Southwest Denver

Southwest Denver Type: Convenient and accessible.

Convenient and accessible. Objectives: Run, walk or roll up a wide and well-maintained dirt road along the South Platte River. The road includes restrooms at the beginning and at one point along the way. Keep an eye out for bighorn sheep.

Run, walk or roll up a wide and well-maintained dirt road along the South Platte River. The road includes restrooms at the beginning and at one point along the way. Keep an eye out for bighorn sheep. Length: 14 miles out-and-back, 600 feet vertical, but you can stop early

14 miles out-and-back, 600 feet vertical, but you can stop early Trailhead address: Waterton Canyon Trailhead, 12437-12489 Waterton Canyon, Littleton, CO 80127

Waterton Canyon Trailhead, 12437-12489 Waterton Canyon, Littleton, CO 80127 More info: Hiking Project

The aqueduct in Waterton Canyon on the South Platte River that carries water to the start of the High Line Canal, June 18, 2019. Andrea Dukakis/CPR News

Meadow & Forest Loop Trails

Distance from Denver: 30 minutes; 19 miles.

30 minutes; 19 miles. Locale: Golden foothills

Golden foothills Type: Convenient and kid-friendly.

Convenient and kid-friendly. Objectives: An easy stroll that can be a kid's first hike, ending with a little time in the family-friendly Lookout Mountain Nature Center.

An easy stroll that can be a kid's first hike, ending with a little time in the family-friendly Lookout Mountain Nature Center. Length: 0.6 miles or 0.8 miles, 141 feet vertical

0.6 miles or 0.8 miles, 141 feet vertical Trailhead address: 910 Colorow Rd, Golden, CO 80401

910 Colorow Rd, Golden, CO 80401 More info: AllTrails

Wilderness on Wheels

Distance from Denver: 75 minutes, 60 miles

75 minutes, 60 miles Locale: U.S. 285 southwest of Mt. Evans, near Kenosha Pass

U.S. 285 southwest of Mt. Evans, near Kenosha Pass Type: Accessible boardwalk through the hills

Accessible boardwalk through the hills Objectives: Experience a trail that is specifically designed for people who use wheelchairs and other adaptive devices. It winds through woods and wetland tundra at 9,000 feet above sea level. Accessible camping sites, huts and cabins are also available. Tent sites and huts are $25 a night, while the cabins start at $100 a night. Find more accessible trails in our previous coverage.

Experience a trail that is specifically designed for people who use wheelchairs and other adaptive devices. It winds through woods and wetland tundra at 9,000 feet above sea level. Accessible camping sites, huts and cabins are also available. Tent sites and huts are $25 a night, while the cabins start at $100 a night. Find more accessible trails in our previous coverage. Length: 1 mile, with some uphill

1 mile, with some uphill Trailhead address: 45954 US Hwy 285, Grant, CO 80448

45954 US Hwy 285, Grant, CO 80448 More info: Wilderness on Wheels

Bear Creek Trail at Lair O’ The Bear Park

Distance from Denver: 30 minutes, 22 miles

30 minutes, 22 miles Locale: Jefferson County foothills

Jefferson County foothills Type: Shady creekside climb

Shady creekside climb Objectives: Knock out a moderate trail within a reasonable distance of Denver. It’s more challenging than some other members of this conference, but switchbacks and shade make for a manageable hike. Also, what a great name.

Knock out a moderate trail within a reasonable distance of Denver. It’s more challenging than some other members of this conference, but switchbacks and shade make for a manageable hike. Also, what a great name. Length: 7 miles out-and-back, 1,200 feet vertical

7 miles out-and-back, 1,200 feet vertical Trailhead address: Lair o’ the Bear Park, 22550 CO-74, Idledale, CO 80453

Lair o’ the Bear Park, 22550 CO-74, Idledale, CO 80453 More info: Dayhikes Near Denver or Hiking Project

Mt. Galbraith

Distance: 30 minutes from Denver; 18 miles

30 minutes from Denver; 18 miles Locale: Golden foothills

Golden foothills Type: Short and moderately easy hike.

Short and moderately easy hike. Objectives: Get outside quick and grab some great views. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen. This is a single-track dirt trail with a steady climb to it. Consider it for a trail run!

Get outside quick and grab some great views. Bring plenty of water and sunscreen. This is a single-track dirt trail with a steady climb to it. Consider it for a trail run! Length: 4.3-mile lollipop, 900 feet vertical

4.3-mile lollipop, 900 feet vertical Trailhead address: Cedar Gulch Trailhead, 21992 Golden Gate Canyon Rd, Golden, CO 80403

Cedar Gulch Trailhead, 21992 Golden Gate Canyon Rd, Golden, CO 80403 More info: Hiking Project

Castlewood Canyon Matt Ried/Flickr

Castlewood Canyon

Distance from Denver: 45 minutes, 42 miles

45 minutes, 42 miles Locale: Southern metro

Southern metro Type: Variable-length hikes with little elevation gain

Variable-length hikes with little elevation gain Objectives: Combine different trails into a winding walk through the unusual geology of Castlewood Canyon State Park. The fall colors are spectacular. Entry is $10 per vehicle or $4 for an individual, unless you have a state parks pass.

Combine different trails into a winding walk through the unusual geology of Castlewood Canyon State Park. The fall colors are spectacular. Entry is $10 per vehicle or $4 for an individual, unless you have a state parks pass. Length: Up to 6 miles and 1,100 feet of vertical, but you can choose different trail combinations.

Up to 6 miles and 1,100 feet of vertical, but you can choose different trail combinations. Trailhead address: Castlewood Canyon State Park, 2989 S. State Hwy 83, Franktown, CO

Castlewood Canyon State Park, 2989 S. State Hwy 83, Franktown, CO More info: Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Bear Canyon Loop

Distance from Denver: 40 minutes

40 minutes Locale: Boulder foothills

Boulder foothills Type: Convenient and accessible.

Convenient and accessible. Objectives: Stroll around rolling meadows with sweeping views of the Flatirons. This will keep you busy for at least an hour if you’re hiking, and it’s near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Beware that you’ll be exposed to the sun. Longer, more difficult variants are available.

Stroll around rolling meadows with sweeping views of the Flatirons. This will keep you busy for at least an hour if you’re hiking, and it’s near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Beware that you’ll be exposed to the sun. Longer, more difficult variants are available. Length: 3.5 miles, 400 feet vertical

3.5 miles, 400 feet vertical Trailhead address: NCAR Trailhead, 1850 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO

NCAR Trailhead, 1850 Table Mesa Dr., Boulder, CO More info: Dayhikes Near Denver for the short loop, AllTrails for a longer variant

Elk Meadow