Denver’s safety chief has a new job as the head of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Armando Saldate is leaving the job former Mayor Michael Hancock appointed him to.

Armando Saldate in his office in Denver’s public safety headquarters at Cherokee Street and 13th Avenue. Jan. 11 2022.

Denver’s head of the Department of Public Safety, Armando Saldate, is leaving his role with the city to serve as the head of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Saldate has served in the role since January 2022, when he was appointed by Mayor Michael Hancock.

“Armando has led the Department of Public Safety with integrity, steady leadership, and a deep commitment to our community,” said Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement.

During Saldate’s time in office, the city launched its imperiled Assessment, Intake and Diversion Center, settled multiple law enforcement lawsuits — many from before his tenure, and navigated both the fallout from the pandemic and Mayor Mike Johnston’s clearance of homeless encampments from downtown.

“I’ve had the honor of working alongside passionate public safety staff who have faced immense challenges with strength and integrity, and I am most proud of their unwavering resilience,” Saldate said in a statement. “Their courage, compassion, and tenacity continue to inspire me.”

This week, homeless advocate Amy Beck praised Saldate for his accessibility and willingness to drop everything to address the needs of people she’s working with who have been dealing with aggressive police enforcement.

“I wish more of our city workers would be willing to do that and sit down and have a conversation with advocates,” Beck said. “Because Armando and I were able to find neutral ground.”

Jeff Holliday, the Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff, will take over the role in the interim, as the mayor looks for his next appointee.