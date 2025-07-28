What we saw at the last UMS

The Underground Music Showcase turned 25, and said goodbye.

DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025.

For one last time, the Underground Music Showcase took over South Broadway.

Festival organizers announced earlier this month that the 25th year for UMS would also be its last "as we know it."

From discussions about the festival's future to sweaty gigs in Baker dive bars and main stage celebrations, here's what we saw.

Friday, July 25

La Luz plays on the first day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 25, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Gio Chamba performs on the first day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 25, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

All Them Witches play on the first day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 25, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Saturday, July 26

Santiago Jaramillo dances with Kalpulli Mikakuika of Westwood as the Underground Music Showcase begins its second day. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kalpulli Mikakuika of Westwood performs as the Underground Music Showcase begins its second day. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Santiago Jaramillo dances with Kalpulli Mikakuika of Westwood as the Underground Music Showcase begins its second day. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy leads a discussion about the future of Denver's local music scene, during a meeting at the MSU Denver School of Music on Kalamath Street. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

People fill the MSU Denver School of Music building on Kalamath Street as Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy leads a discussion about the future of Denver's local music scene. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy leads a discussion about the future of Denver's local music scene, during a meeting at the MSU Denver School of Music on Kalamath Street. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Hi-Dive owner Matty Clark stands outside his South Broadway rock bar during the Underground Music Showcase. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Matthew Brown, owner of South Broadway's FM boutique, in his shop as the Underground Music Showcase carries on outside. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Raphsody karaoke bar owner Hillary Schefter stands in her South Broadway space before it opens. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Emma Parks runs the counter at South Broadway's Femme Fatale Intimates during the Underground Music Showcase. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Main Stage at the Underground Music Showcase. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Chelsea and Steve Fast hang out at the Underground Music Showcase Main Stage. July 26, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Sunday, July 27

Indie 102.3's Alisha Sweeney interviews DeVotchKa member Tom Hagerman during the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Venus Cruz and Super Distant Boyfriend plays HQ Denver during the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

People browse the Goodwill offerings at the Showcase Stage on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The merch booth on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Joshua Abeyta's daughter plays the tambourine at the Los Mocochetes show on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Diego Florez shreds during the Los Mocochetes set on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

People flash IDs to get into the Skylark Lounge during the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kitty Crimes plays the Skylark Lounge during the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Kitty Crimes plays the Skylark Lounge during the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

An all-ages crowd at the Showcase Stage on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Crowd surfing during Fidlar on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Fidlar plays on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

Security tries to shut down crowd surfing during Fidlar on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News The crowd boos security after they shut down crowd surfing during Fidlar on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025. Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

The Showcase Stage lot is full as DeVotchKa plays the last major set at the 25th annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Ryan Gabrinetti whispers to Madison Rincon on the side of the stage as DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Linh Nguyen dances in a trance as DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Antoinette An swoons as DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy rallies her troops for a big send-off on the Showcase Stage as the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase comes to an end on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy (left) embraces festival co-founder Ricardo Baca as the last Showcase Stage show comes to an end on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

DeVotchKa plays the last Showcase Stage show at the 25th-annual Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Underground Music Showcase co-manager Jami Duffy thanks fans, artists and organizers for their work on the festival, which has gone on for 25 years and may not return to South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Insipidus plays the sidewalk along South Broadway as the 25th annual Underground Music Showcase comes to an end. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The sidewalk outside the Hi-Dive is packed as the 25th annual Underground Music Showcase comes to an end on South Broadway. July 27, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite