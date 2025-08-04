Some rare speed bumps are getting installed in Westwood and Athmar Park

One of Denver’s only speed humps on a public road, on 29th Avenue between Speer and Federal Boulevards. June 20, 2025.

When was the last time you were driving in a Denver neighborhood and had to slow down for speed bumps?

Speed bumps, or “speed cushions” in urban planning circles, aren’t very common in Denver. In 2022, the city installed its first-ever public speed bumps along stretches of Galapago Street, Perry Street and 25th Avenue. The installations were a test for whether the common road feature could make neighborhood streets and bikeways safer.

The city has slowly added more speed cushions to its streets. And now, streets in Westwood and Athmar Park are next on the list.

Denver City Council approved a year-long contract last month with Rodriguez Construction for about $633,000. The contractor will be responsible for carrying out the Westwood-Athmar Park Neighborhood Transportation Management Program, which launched in 2021 to build safer streets in the two southwest neighborhoods.

The project will install rubber speed bumps, tubular markers, rubber curbs, and paved traffic circles around the neighborhoods. The construction will be done in two phases. The first one will start sometime by September, though city officials don’t have a date yet.

It will include:

Signage and striping at Knox Court from West Nevada Place to West Kentucky Avenue.

Bikeway enhancements at West Kentucky Avenue from Lowell Boulevard to Federal Boulevard

Bikeway improvements at Ohio Avenue from South Clay Street/West Kentucky to South Vallejo Street

Traffic circle at Ohio Avenue and Pecos Street

Phase 2 will start in 2026, including: