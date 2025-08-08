Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 8-10

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
The Savannah Bananas are in town, and if you (like me) didn’t get tickets, there are several watch parties and banana-themed events worth checking out in downtown Denver.
Other happenings include an outdoor reading event under the stars with the Aurora Public Library at The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical "at the Buell Theatre and CinemaQ, a three-day film festival, at Sie FilmCenter.
It’s also the last weekend to enjoy "Charles Sandison: Chamber" at the Denver Art Museum and D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show.
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Friday and Saturday: *Snowmass Tree-O | 2k + 5k + 10k + 17k Challenge. New Belgium Ranger Station, 100 Elbert Lane, Unit 115, Snowmass Village. Starting at 5 p.m. (Friday) and Starting at 7:30 a.m. (Saturday). $31.33-$115.33. (includes beer at finish line).
Saturday: *Run the Rockies Trail 5k, 10k and Half Marathon. Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, Frisco. Starting at 7:30 a.m. $15-$80. Advanced registration recommended.
Sunday: *Kids’ Sandcastle Competition. Frisco Bay Marina, 267 Marina Road, Frisco. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration required. All ages (age divisions for competition range from 1 to 12).
All weekend: Aspen Fashion Week. Aspen Meadows Walter Paepcke Building’s East Lawn, 1000 N. 3rd St., Aspen. 4-8 p.m. (Friday), 5-9 p.m. (Saturday), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. (Sunday). $108.55-$268.61.
Friday, Aug. 8
Just for fun
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
Little University: Soccer Starts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Free Meal at Anythink Commerce City. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ages 5-18.
Summer of Adventure Kids: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 4-9:30 p.m. Prices vary by showing.
Connor Wood. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$50.
Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$33.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
*Cinema in The Sky: Nacho Libre. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.
Galactic Gold Celebration. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7-10 p.m. $150 (general admission), $500 (VIP).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*All My Relations Celebration. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
B-Side: Rumtum & UHL. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.
*Joe Bonamassa. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Bananoke. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 8-10 p.m. No cover.
Sports and fitness
The Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 Americas Series. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 2-9 p.m. Free.
*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:40 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9
Just for fun
Gaia’s Ancient Civilizations Conference. GaiaSphere Event Center, 833 W. South Boulder Road, Louisville. 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. $299 (vitual streaming), $599 (general admission to attend in person, includes Saturday and Sunday admission).
Summer Fest Party & Back to School Bash. FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.
*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
The Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 Americas Series. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 4-8 p.m. $20 (awards ceremony and Big & Rich concert).
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.
*Night Library: A Summer Evening of Books & Community. Aurora Public Library at The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. 7-10 p.m. Free. All ages.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48. All ages.
Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar Debut Signing Party. Duets Tap & Grill, 2403 Champa St. 7-11 p.m. $33.85 (general admission, includes calendar), $108.55 (VIP, includes two drinks, appetizers and meet and greets).
Kids and family
*Teddy Bear Clinic. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $23 (ages 65 and up), $26 (adults). All ages.
3D Printing & TinkerCAD Basics w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up (children must be accompanied by an adult).
Bingo & Bubbles: Summer of Adventure Wrap Up Party. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Back to School Supplies Giveaway. Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free for Denver Public Schools families. Advanced registration required.
*Inflatables in the Park: A Day of Bouncing Fun. 9+CO development, 4116 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Family Game. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12 and their families.
Comedy and theater
CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Prices vary by showing.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Connor Wood. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$33.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $37.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Sushi. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $135 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Taste of Santa Fe. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
Combining the Worlds of Music & Poetry: a Performance Based Workshop. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
*Slightly Stoopid. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.
*Denver Municipal Band. The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-9 p.m. Free.
*TAUK with Michael Wilbur. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
Sports and fitness
*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Savannah Bananas Pre-Game and Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3-10 p.m. No cover.
*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m.
Savannah Bananas Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7 p.m. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 10
Just for fun
Gaia’s Ancient Civilizations Conference. GaiaSphere Event Center, 833 W. South Boulder Road, Louisville. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $299 (vitual streaming), $599 (general admission to attend in person, includes Saturday and Sunday admission).
*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Bananas For Your Disco Workshop. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. $60 (includes materials and cocktail).
Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
Kids and family
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.
Comedy and theater
CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary by showing.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Thick Skin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $34.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Fresh Pasta Workshop. Stir to Cooking School, 1801 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
*Zach Bryan. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.
*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.
Savannah Bananas Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3-10 p.m. No cover.
Savannah Bananas Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 3:30 p.m. Free.*
Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 4 p.m.