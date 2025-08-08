Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 8-10

Catch the Savannah Bananas and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

SavannahBananas owner Jesse Cole emcees a pregame parade and performance for the fans before the gates opened Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga. The Savannah Bananas, who became a national sensation with their irreverent style of baseball, are leaving the Coastal Plains League to focus full attention on their professional barnstorming team. Owner Jesse Cole made the announcement in a YouTube video, saying “we’ll be able to bring the Savannah Bananas to more people in Savannah and around the world.”

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The Savannah Bananas are in town, and if you (like me) didn’t get tickets, there are several watch parties and banana-themed events worth checking out in downtown Denver.

Other happenings include an outdoor reading event under the stars with the Aurora Public Library at The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical "at the Buell Theatre and CinemaQ, a three-day film festival, at Sie FilmCenter.

It’s also the last weekend to enjoy "Charles Sandison: Chamber" at the Denver Art Museum and D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: *Snowmass Tree-O | 2k + 5k + 10k + 17k Challenge. New Belgium Ranger Station, 100 Elbert Lane, Unit 115, Snowmass Village. Starting at 5 p.m. (Friday) and Starting at 7:30 a.m. (Saturday). $31.33-$115.33. (includes beer at finish line).

Saturday: *Run the Rockies Trail 5k, 10k and Half Marathon. Frisco Nordic Center, 616 Recreation Way, Frisco. Starting at 7:30 a.m. $15-$80. Advanced registration recommended.

Sunday: *Kids’ Sandcastle Competition. Frisco Bay Marina, 267 Marina Road, Frisco. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration required. All ages (age divisions for competition range from 1 to 12).

All weekend: Aspen Fashion Week. Aspen Meadows Walter Paepcke Building’s East Lawn, 1000 N. 3rd St., Aspen. 4-8 p.m. (Friday), 5-9 p.m. (Saturday), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. (Sunday). $108.55-$268.61.

Friday, Aug. 8

Just for fun

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $54.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Little University: Soccer Starts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Free Meal at Anythink Commerce City. Anythink Commerce City, 7185 Monaco St., Commerce City. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ages 5-18.

Summer of Adventure Kids: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 4-9:30 p.m. Prices vary by showing.

Connor Wood. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$50.

Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$33.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Cinema in The Sky: Nacho Libre. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $29.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Galactic Gold Celebration. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7-10 p.m. $150 (general admission), $500 (VIP).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*All My Relations Celebration. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:30 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

B-Side: Rumtum & UHL. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $22.28. Advanced registration required.

*Joe Bonamassa. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Bananoke. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 8-10 p.m. No cover.

Sports and fitness

The Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 Americas Series. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 2-9 p.m. Free.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Just for fun

Gaia’s Ancient Civilizations Conference. GaiaSphere Event Center, 833 W. South Boulder Road, Louisville. 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. $299 (vitual streaming), $599 (general admission to attend in person, includes Saturday and Sunday admission).

Summer Fest Party & Back to School Bash. FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

The Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 Americas Series. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 4-8 p.m. $20 (awards ceremony and Big & Rich concert).

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.

*Night Library: A Summer Evening of Books & Community. Aurora Public Library at The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club, 13025 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora. 7-10 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48. All ages.

Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar Debut Signing Party. Duets Tap & Grill, 2403 Champa St. 7-11 p.m. $33.85 (general admission, includes calendar), $108.55 (VIP, includes two drinks, appetizers and meet and greets).

Kids and family

*Teddy Bear Clinic. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $23 (ages 65 and up), $26 (adults). All ages.

3D Printing & TinkerCAD Basics w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Bingo & Bubbles: Summer of Adventure Wrap Up Party. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Back to School Supplies Giveaway. Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free for Denver Public Schools families. Advanced registration required.

*Inflatables in the Park: A Day of Bouncing Fun. 9+CO development, 4116 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Family Game. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12 and their families.

Comedy and theater

CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Prices vary by showing.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Connor Wood. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$33.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $37.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Untethered. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Memoria. PlatteForum at the A.I.R. Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Sushi. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $135 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Taste of Santa Fe. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Combining the Worlds of Music & Poetry: a Performance Based Workshop. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Slightly Stoopid. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Municipal Band. The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-9 p.m. Free.

*TAUK with Michael Wilbur. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Savannah Bananas Pre-Game and Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3-10 p.m. No cover.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m.

Savannah Bananas Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Just for fun

Gaia’s Ancient Civilizations Conference. GaiaSphere Event Center, 833 W. South Boulder Road, Louisville. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $299 (vitual streaming), $599 (general admission to attend in person, includes Saturday and Sunday admission).

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Bananas For Your Disco Workshop. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. $60 (includes materials and cocktail).

Cirque Du Soleil Echo. Ball Arena grounds, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting at $64.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family Game Night. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

CinemaQ. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary by showing.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Thick Skin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $34.90-$41.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Charles Sandison: Chamber. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D’art 360 Gallery’s First Anniversary Show. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Fresh Pasta Workshop. Stir to Cooking School, 1801 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Zach Bryan. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Root to Rise Summer Yoga Series. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 10:30 a.m. $33.85.

*Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

Savannah Bananas Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3-10 p.m. No cover.

Savannah Bananas Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 3:30 p.m. Free.*

Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 4 p.m.