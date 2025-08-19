Were you laid off by the city of Denver? We want to hear from you

Tell us about your experience.

Denver’s Career Service Board meets to discuss rule changes that could impact impending layoffs of city workers. July 1, 2025.

Denver is laying off 171 city workers as the city makes sweeping layoffs to close its budget deficit.

In addition, 665 open positions will be eliminated and nearly 100 other jobs will be transferred to other funding sources. The layoffs and job closures represent 7.6 percent of the workforce budgeted in the general fund.

We've already covered at least one city employee let go, parks department executive Scott Gilmore, and we're committed to meeting more of the people impacted.

This form is meant to help our reporters connect with you. Tell us about your experience below, and a reporter may be in touch to talk more.