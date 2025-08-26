A new tavern is moving into the Tivoli Student Union

At Denver’s Auraria Campus, the age of Tivoli Brewing Company is over. The time of Quad Side Tavern has begun.

Quad Side Tavern will replace the spot at the Tivoli Student Union vacated by the brewing company in April after a decade-long run. Attempts by the Auraria Campus and Tivoli to renegotiate the brewer’s lease failed, which led to the taproom closing in December.

The new tavern is set to open on Sept. 22, pending permitting and final inspections. It will be operated by Peak Beverage, a Colorado- and Texas-based catering company and liquor store.

An Auraria Campus press release said Quad Side Tavern will feature “themed seating areas such as a cozy scholar’s lounge, light-filled study zones, and intimate conversation nooks,” as well as programming like trivia nights and live music.

While the Tivoli Brewing Company will no longer be present on campus, the name of the Tivoli Student Union and the Tivoli Quad will stay the same. The two locations got their name from the original Tivoli Brewing Company, which first opened in the building that became the student union in 1864.

Meanwhile, it appears the Tivoli brand is being phased out. Instead, the brewery is focusing its efforts on its Outlaw Lager, an attempt to break into a domestic light beer market dominated by major brands like Coors and Budweiser.