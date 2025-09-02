Denver’s renovated Federal Theatre announces opening show and releases schedule

The Federal Theatre will celebrate its grand reopening with a free show on Friday, Sept. 19. The show will feature two bands from northwest Denver: iZCALLi, a Latin rock band and Los Mocochetes, a Chicano funk band.

The show is free and for all ages at 3850 Federal Blvd. Space is limited, so the organizers are encouraging people to reserve their tickets at thefederaltheatre.com.

The 102-year-old theater is being brought back to life by Scott Happel, Andy Bercaw and Peter Ore. They’re the people responsible for bringing back the Oriental Theater in 2012, and they expect to bring the same independent spirit to the Federal.

Happel told Denverite in June that independent music venues are important for the local music scene, and its schedule is already filling up with local bands. For example, Mile High Ska will play on Sept. 25.

The current schedule spans from September through December and can be found on the theater’s website as well.

The theater has more than just concerts scheduled. On Oct.4, HUMP, which has been described as “the world’s best indie erotic film fest,” is coming to the theater.

“We don't have the same sort of corporate overlords telling us, ‘You can't do this kind of show anymore. It doesn't make enough money,’ or whatever,” Happel told Denverite previously. We're trying to do as wide a variety of stuff as possible.”