Colorado seeks to convert parking lot next to governor’s mansion into housing

The parking lot is zoned for up to 12 stories of housing.

One day, the residents of a proposed housing project could cross the street to ask the governor for a cup of sugar.

The state of Colorado hopes to see mixed-income housing built on a parking lot across the street from the Governor’s Residence in Capitol Hill.

The state’s Public-Private Partnership Collaboration Unit recently put out a call for development proposals for the half-acre parking lot at 8th Avenue and Logan Street.

The site was approved for redevelopment by state lawmakers in 2021. The goal is to build affordable housing on underutilized land, but the project will come with perks for the state government, too.

The developer will have to include 28 full-time parking spaces for use by the Governor’s Residence. And revenue from the housing development will go toward the Governor’s Mansion Maintenance Fund.

The Capitol Hill mansion doesn’t receive any money from the state budget and is instead funded by private events hosted at the residence.

What will future housing next to the Governor’s Residence look like?

The parcel of land is zoned for up to eight stories of housing, but that could increase to 12 stories if the developer takes advantage of Denver’s affordable housing incentives. (A developer could also build a smaller project.)

At least 20 percent of the units built on the land will have to be affordable housing based on more than 80 percent of the average median income.

The area surrounding the Governor’s Residence is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Denver, and is home to many large apartment buildings. It’s just a few minutes’ walk from several businesses, bus lines, schools and parks.

The state’s request asks that future housing “complements the historic character of the area”. Several houses in the area, including the Governor’s Mansion, were built at the turn of the 20th century.

The state is accepting proposals from developers until Oct. 24. The state expects the selection process to end in December, with a goal to start construction in 2027.