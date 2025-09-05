Lift parties and hashtags are the latest boost to businesses bogged by BRT

A yet-installed shelter arch sits along Colfax Avenue, where it will someday cover a bus-rapid-transit stop along the corridor. April 30, 2025.

Bus rapid transit construction on Colfax is chugging along — and so is the effort to save the businesses affected.

The East Colfax Community Collective (EC3) launched a fundraising campaign for September to support the East Colfax Small Business Relief Fund, which covers Colfax from Colorado Boulevard to Yosemite Street.

The campaign is the host behind “lift parties,” events where people celebrate the new white bus stop arches on Colfax.

The giant white arches will act as the spines for dozens of new bus stops that will eventually line the avenue. The $300 million project will support BRT along the current 15 and 15L routes.

A new Colfax Avenue arch, part of ongoing Bus Rapid Transit development along the corridor. May 6, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Work began in October 2024 and is slated to last through 2027.

One of the main goals of the massive construction project is to bring more foot traffic to Colfax and to help businesses in the end. But while it’s underway, many owners say it’s having the opposite effect.

That’s where campaigns like EC3s come in. They most recently held a lift party on Sept. 2 at 9Thai, and another community event is planned for Sept. 29 at El Tamarindo Restaurant at 7700 E. Colfax Ave.

“We are excited about the potential for the BRT to bring accessible travel and additional passengers to our struggling businesses on East Colfax,” organizing director Nadeen Ibrahim said in a press release. “We celebrated this event with the BRT team to show Denver that we support the future of this project. But we also wanted to draw attention to how businesses like 9Thai and its neighbor Sincerely Tattoo need support now.”

Denverites can donate to the fund or become a sponsor.

There’s also a social media campaign with prizes for participants. EC3 is encouraging people to visit local businesses and post with the hashtag #webackthefax. The posts are automatically entered to win $50 in “Colfax Cash.” Drawings happen every two weeks.

These efforts are a part of the larger goal to save Denver staples on Colfax.

Different grants are available for restaurants as well.

The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District is offering up to $1,500 for impacted businesses between Grant and Josephine streets affected by the bus rapid transit project on the street.

The city is also offering grants to businesses that have seen revenue decline by 10 to 20 percent or more.

According to the city’s project timeline, BRT construction is about 20 percent complete.