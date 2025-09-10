What happens to Broncos season tickets if the team moves stadiums?

The tailgate for the Denver Broncos' first home game of the season at Mile High Stadium. Sept. 15, 2024.

There are more than 100,000 people waiting for the chance to buy Denver Broncos season tickets.

But the planned construction of a new stadium in Denver could add another obstacle for current and prospective ticket holders: the “personal seat license,” or PSL.

Many details of the stadium project remain unclear, and the team has not said how it will handle season tickets. But at this point, most other NFL teams have implemented seat licensing models to fund the construction or renovation of their stadiums.

In the PSL model, fans must pay a one-time per-seat fee for the right to buy season tickets. The resale marketplace PSL Source lists 18 teams with seat licenses.

For example, the L.A. Rams offered licenses at prices from $1,000 to $80,000 per seat or more for the new SoFi Stadium. The Buffalo Bills are doing the same for their soon-to-open stadium, and similar schemes are being rolled out or contemplated in Cleveland and Nashville.

Burnham Yard in La Alma/Lincoln Park. July 25, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Broncos have not said whether they will require seat licenses, or how they’ll treat current season ticket holders, at the new stadium. The team has only committed to “approaching this process with them in mind. When there are more details to share, the organization looks forward to keeping valued Season Ticket Members updated every step of the way.”

The team hopes to open a new stadium at Burnham Yard in southwest Denver as soon as 2031.

'If they do end up going with PSLs, it’s gonna be a dealbreaker for us'

Jeromey Balderrama’s extended family has held season tickets since the Broncos debuted with the American Football League in 1960. Over the years, the family has upgraded its four seats, eventually reaching the lower deck behind the end zone. Longtime ticket holders get priority for better seats.

But based on his research and an earlier survey distributed by the team, Balderrama fears that licenses for equivalent seats at the new stadium could range into the tens of thousands.

“I get it, that this is a first-world problem … and it’s definitely a blessing to be able to go to the games,” said Balderrama, of Windsor. “At the same time … if they do end up going with PSLs, it’s gonna be a dealbreaker for us.”

PSLs are a popular option for team owners to raise money for stadium construction and improvements. The Broncos are planning to privately fund the multibillion-dollar stadium at Burnham Yard, so a seat licensing fee could provide a lucrative alternative to public subsidies. (The stadium could still benefit from tax benefits such as tax-increment financing.)

Denverite reader Terry Riccardi started worrying about seat licenses as soon as he heard about the Broncos’ new plans.

“My feeling is it is just a money grab and I’m betting this is the real reason for the desire for the new stadium,” wrote Riccardi, who often attends games on friends’ season tickets. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

Season ticket prices have increased sharply, at least for some fans, in recent years. Balderrama’s season tickets have increased from about $1,040 to $1,780 per ticket per season since 2021.

Of course, ticket holders can profit from reselling single-game tickets. And the licenses themselves often can be bought and sold on secondary markets. But holders also may forfeit their licenses if they don’t buy season tickets each year.

What the city wants out of a new Broncos stadium

Mayor Mike Johnston stayed out of the debate in a recent interview.

“We don't control what the charges are,” he said. “I do know it's been a tradition of almost every new stadium that’s built, that they do the one-time seat license fee, and so I'm sure that's one of the things they'll consider. I don't know what the end outcome will be. I would trust, if they did it, it's going to be according to the price you're paying for a ticket.”

Johnston added that the city was hoping for a few commitments from the Broncos, including:

Keeping “Mile High” in the stadium’s name

Keeping space for tailgating

Keeping some tickets at an affordable price

An official superfan weighs in

Ron Katz (left) with former Denver Broncos player Randy Gradishar. Courtesy of Ron Katz

Ron Katz was the NFL's official Broncos fan of the year in 2021, a high honor among superfans. He’s relieved that the Broncos plan to stay in town.

"What's most important is that the Broncos stay in the city proper," he said. "Keep it in the Denver community and close to the city of Denver downtown."

But Katz said the fan experience is crucial. And he's worried what a move will mean for Broncos lovers who've owned specific seats for decades.

"All of this is way down the road, but might bear watching depending on how it is rolled out," he told us.

Stadiums are a costly business.

The team owners are also planning for other new revenue streams.

That could include mixed-use development around the stadium, as well as year-round concerts and other events made possible by a planned retractable roof.

The city of Denver also would pay for infrastructure around the stadium, such as roads and bridges.

It’s not clear how much that will cost, but Johnston already hopes to commit some $140 million to rebuild and reconfigure road bridges near Burnham Yard. That money would come from the Vibrant Denver bond package that voters will consider this November. City officials say those road upgrades are needed even without the Broncos’ plan.

Denverite reporter Kevin Beaty contributed to this article.