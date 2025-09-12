The Denver Zoo wants to open a new entrance for pedestrians. City Park neighbors are pushing back

The zoo held a meeting with City Parks Friends and Neighbors last week. They weren’t convinced.

Amy Campbell and Isla watch Marshmallow the albino wallaby in the Denver Zoo's new Down Under area. May 21, 2024.

A group of neighbors has come out against the Denver Zoo’s plan to open a secondary entrance in City Park.

The zoo unveiled its plans earlier this month at a meeting with the registered neighborhood organization, or RNO, City Park Friends and Neighbors.

The zoo outlined its vision and told the RNO it would launch a pilot program to test whether reopening the defunct west entrance would provide better access for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, City Parks Friends and Neighbors weren’t convinced.

In a letter sent to the zoo and provided to Denverite on Friday, David Scarbeary, the registered neighborhood organizations’ president, said the “clear consensus expressed” by its members and other neighbors was that “the Zoo should not proceed with opening [the western entrance] for public admissions at this time.”

“The Zoo’s stated justification is that Gate 19 would provide walking and biking access from outside City Park,” the letter said. “However, no evidence was presented to show that a significant number of people would use the entrance this way, nor was a practical method outlined to limit the entrance to pedestrians and cyclists.”

Scarbeary’s letter also said that the opening would create more traffic through City Park. The west entrance sits alongside a road in City Park that’s open to cars and has curbside parking.

“City Park exists first and foremost to serve the public as a park. It should not be compromised by facilitating additional Zoo parking,” the letter said.

Zoo spokesperson Jake Kubie said the zoo wants to “take our time to respond thoughtfully.”

“As we shared at the CPFAN meeting, we are committed to an engaged community process and continued discussion and collaboration with CPFAN and other stakeholders,” Kubie said. “That process will continue to guide our approach to the West Gate.”