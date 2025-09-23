It’s going to rain all day in Denver on Tuesday

Try out that soup recipe you’ve been saving.

The pitter-patter of rain will soundtrack the lives of Denverites on Tuesday as a storm hits the region.

A steady downpour has been falling on the Denver metro area since Monday night. And that’s not expected to let up any time soon.

“We're gonna see some pretty good rainfall along the Front Range and northeastern plains,” Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo told Colorado Matters. “I mean upwards of around one to two inches of rain possible by late Tuesday night.”

Temperatures will also be the coldest they’ve been in months. It will remain in the low- to mid-50s all day, according to the National Weather Service. Hidalgo also says thunderstorms could bring a chance of hail in the afternoon.

You can bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there will be sun — highs will shoot back up to nearly 70 degrees on Wednesday before hitting the 80s on the weekend. No more rain is in the forecast.

The mountains will get their first snow of the season too.

Communities above 9,000 feet are expected to get the first significant snowfall of the season. There could be anywhere from four to 10 inches by Tuesday night, Hidalgo said.

“Now, a lot of that's gonna melt over the next couple of days as things warm up, but this is just a hint of what's to come,” she said.

Denver will probably have to wait about a month for its first snow — the average first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.