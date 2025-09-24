Denver Zoo orangutan Berani dies at 32

Berani, the Denver Zoo’s 32-year-old Sumatran orangutan, was euthanized on Monday.

He has been suffering from kidney disease for months, and his kidneys recently failed.

Berani willingly participated in his health care in his final months — a rarity among animals.

“Despite his kidney disease, he was incredibly tolerant and brave during his every-other-week blood draws,” said animal care specialist Kirstin Prunchak, in a statement. “It was a testament to his trust and resilience.”

Berani moved from the Audubon Nature Institute to the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance in 2017. A couple years later, he and his late partner Nias had a daughter, Cerah. Nias passed away when her daughter was an infant, and Berani defied expectations and stepped into the role of single dad.

Zoo staff and Berani had formed a close relationship, and those who worked with him are in mourning.

“People across the world heard how Berani was such a great dad, but they might not have realized how much he truly meant to members of his care team,” said animal care specialist Christa Klein in a statement. “Even if you were in the middle of a task, when Berani invited you to play (through the mesh), you stopped and joined him because whatever you were doing could wait.”

The vets at the zoo are working closely with Cerah to ensure she survives the loss of her father.

“He has taught us so much about orangutan behavior and has redefined what we know about parental care in orangutans,” said Matthew Lenyo, the zoo’s curator of primates and carnivores, in a statement. “Watching the bond between Berani and his daughter Cerah was truly an incredible experience.”