Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 26-28

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

After a long work-week, celebrate the weekend by participating in Denver’s annual architectural conference, Doors Open Denver, or signing up for a cooking class.

East High School is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a documentary premiere on Friday, and Aurora is hosting a Mini-Con with a cosplay contest, trivia and games on Saturday.

The Colorado Avalanche are also in town this weekend, where the hockey team will face off against the Dallas Stars. A Colorado Avalanche Fan Fest will take place at Ball Arena before the game.

There are also several Oktoberfest celebrations taking place this weekend.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: *Greeley Oktobrewfest. Lincoln Park - Greeley, near 822 8th St., Greeley. 5-10 p.m. (Friday) and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturday). No cover.

Saturday: *Life Time Rad Dirt Fest. 218 W. Main St., Trinidad. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $95-$195 (varies by race length).

Saturday and Sunday: *Race Against Kids’ Cancer. High Plains Raceway, 93301 E. Highway 36, Deer Trail. Starting at 8 a.m. Free (attendance).

Saturday: *Cabin’s Oktoberfest. Cabin Creek Brewing, 577 22nd St., Georgetown. Starting at noon. No cover.Saturday and Sunday: *Estes Park Elk Fest. Bond Park, 1770 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

Friday, Sept. 26

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (admission). Advanced registration required.

Doors Open Denver. Throughout Denver, location varies by event. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Prices vary, some events are free. (Read more about this annual architectural conference here.)

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Month of Modern Wrap Party + Design Awards. Boulder Elks Lodge, 3975 28th St. 7-11 p.m. $55 (students and seniors, includes two drink tickets and food), $75 (adults, includes two drink tickets and food).13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Little University: Kids' Music and Creative Movement for Hispanic Heritage Month. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family Stay & Play. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11:30-noon Free. Ideal for ages5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10:30 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

Comedy and theater

East High Film Festival - East Documentary Premiere. Denver East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade. 7-9 p.m. $1.50 (East students), $10 (East faculty and staff), $25 (general admission). (Read more about the film festival here.)

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. Starting at $64.90.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $17-$42.

Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent — 2025 Neustadt JAAMM Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 8-10 p.m. $69.50.

Craig Robinson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:30 p.m. $39-$49.

The Nasty Show: Let Freedom Ring. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $15.

Art, culture, and media

*Street Wise Mural Festival. Crowd on Pearl, 1711 Pearl St., Boulder. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free, donations encouraged.

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Curiosity is a Compass, Enter the Universal Circle and Modes Opening Reception. D’Art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

36th Annual Denver Firefighters Chili Cookoff. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

*Left Hand Oktoberfest. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1245 Boston Ave., Longmont. 4-9:30 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $10 (guests ages 13 and older).

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Satin Jackets with Diastrata. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seating), $42.28 (VIP).

Junior H - $Ad Boyz. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

2025 Ryder Cup - Pints, Putts & Patios. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11 a.m. Free.

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (admission). Advanced registration required.

Doors Open Denver. Throughout Denver, location varies by event. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Prices vary, some events are free. (Read more about this annual architectural conference here.)

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Aurora Mini-Con. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry).

Lotería Mexicana. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Fall Fest - A Daytime Market for the Girlies. Dry Clean Only, 3358 York St. 1-5 p.m. $5 (entry).

Drag Story Time with Shirley Delta Blow. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10:30 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

Kids and family

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

The Learning Lab: Lamont Woodwind Quintet. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Build a Robot Friend - for Teens. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18. Advanced registration required.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $64.90.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6 p.m. $17-$42.

Gary Gulman: Grandiloquent — 2025 Neustadt JAAMM Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 8-10 p.m. $69.50.

Craig Robinson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9 p.m. $39-$49.

Kelsey Cook. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Street Wise Mural Festival. Crowd on Pearl, 1711 Pearl St., Boulder. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free, donations encouraged.

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

Oktoberfest at Launch Pad Brewery. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

*Left Hand Oktoberfest. The Garden at Left Hand Brewing Co., 1245 Boston Ave., Longmont. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $5 (guests ages 13 and older).

*Woods Boss Block Party. Five Points neighborhood, 2200 block of California and 22nd streets, 2210 California St. Noon-10 p.m. Free.

Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Highlands Ranch Oktoberfest. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9344 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 1-9 p.m. No cover.

Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-10 p.m. No cover.

*TheBigWonderful Beer Fest on 16th Street. The Wonderful Bar, 16th and Welton streets. 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. $25.

Oktoberfest 2025. Starting at The Passport, 1437 Market St. 4-11 p.m. $18.89 (if purchased before Sept. 12), $24.01 (if purchased between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26), $30.65 (day of).

ELK-toberfest 2025. Denver Elks Lodge #17, 2475 W. 26th Ave. 4-11:30 p.m. No cover.

Sushi. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $135 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Ballet Folklorico. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

*Big Gigantic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Stayin’ Alive: The Bee Gees and Beyond with Rajaton. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $12.80-$157.44.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape: Endurance. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. $11.50.

*Fitness on the Square. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 10-11 a.m. $10 (includes drink after class). Advanced registration required.

*Oktoberfest 5k. Prost Brewing Co., 351 W. 104th Ave., Unit A, Northglenn. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k and free drink), $62.83 (5k, free drink and t-shirt).

Colorado Avalanche Fan Fest. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 11 a.m. Prices vary.

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:05 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Century Ride. The Shops at Northfield, 8210 Northfield Blvd., Suite 1250. Starting at 6:30 a.m. Prices vary by ride type.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices varyl

*Colorado Rapids Game - Bark at the Park. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Just for fun

Doors Open Denver. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9-11 a.m. $5 (children ages 11 and under, when accompanied by an adult), $20 (DAF members), $30 (non-members). (Read more about this annual architectural conference here.)

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

The Business of Freelancing. Lighthouse Writers Workshop, 3844 York St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $100 (members), $110 (non-members). Advanced registration required.

Pottery Workshop + Book Swap. Sip and Throw Pottery Studio, 1160 26th St. 3-5 p.m. $95.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-9:30 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $70.80.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Michael Turner. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

The Tangled Self. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend Two. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

Old-toberfest. Old 121 Brewhouse, 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 60, Lakewood. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Zymos Oktoberfest. Zymos, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-8 p.m. No cover.

Southern Comfort Food. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*The Slackers with Volores and 5150. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Zach Top. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

2025 Ryder Cup - Pints, Putts & Patios. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11 a.m. Free.

Introduction to Technique. Movement Golden, 700 Golden Ridge Road, Golden. 1-2:30 p.m. $60 (Movement member), $75 (nonmember). Advance registration required.

*San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:05 p.m.