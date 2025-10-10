Referred Question 2F: Change the name of the Department of Excise and Licenses

It would become the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

Ballot Measure 2F would change the name of the local Department of Excise and Licenses. It would become the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

The department issues business and professional licenses for Denver. It determines whether licenses should be issued and conducts background checks on applicants. It also holds hearings on issues like liquor and cannabis license applications, as well as rule violations.

The department also has inspectors that ensure businesses have proper licenses, investigate complaints and can issue citations.

According to the city, the goal of the name change is to make the department’s role more clear to the public. The city says the name change won’t cost anything.

A “yes” vote supports the change. A “no” vote would keep the current titles. The measure will pass if at least half of voters (a majority) vote yes.

If the initiative passes, it would become effective in late 2025, city officials said.. The name change would show on the city’s website, licensing software and signage.

Here’s the language you’ll see on your ballot:

Shall the Charter of the City and County of Denver be amended to change the name of the Department of Excise and Licenses to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, change the title of the Director of Excise and Licenses to the Manager of Licensing and Consumer Protection, add the Manager of Licensing and Consumer Protection to the Mayor’s cabinet, and update outdated language regarding licensing powers and duties?

How would it work?

A “yes” vote would change the name, a “no” vote would keep it the same.

Who's for it?

The department itself initiated the change with Mayor Mike Johnston’s consent.

Who's against it?

As far as we know, there isn’t any organized opposition to the name change.