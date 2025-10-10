The Denver voter guide to the 2025 election

Bond. Vibrant Denver Bond.

If you're in Denver, your ballot for the November election is dominated by Mayor Mike Johnston's Vibrant Denver bond.

The operation: Ask voters approve a package of nearly $1 billion in long-term debt that could steer the city's construction plans for years to come.

You can read our explainer about the bond here, and each of the five ballot measures it was split into below.

But don't let the 007 theming of this guide fool you: There is a bit more down-ballot drama that's not related to the bond.

Voters also could repeal the city's flavored tobacco ban — not even a year after City Council and the mayor signed it into law. Major changes to how Denver elects its at-large councilmembers are also up for vote.

As always, thank you for trusting us with your voter guide. If you think we've missed something, or have a question we left unanswered, please let us know.

🗳️ Jump ahead 🗳️

| Vibrant Denver bond explainer | 2A | 2B | 2C | 2D | 2E | 2F | 2G | 310 |

| Dates to know | How to vote | Statewide voter guide |

🗳️ Vibrant Denver bond, explained

Ballot Issues 2A-2E are all pieces of Vibrant Denver, a bond proposal that the mayor has described as a catalytic investment in the city’s future. Critics have questioned the spending in a tough budget year.

🗳️ Ballot Issue 2A

Ballot Issue 2A would fund transportation and mobility projects for about $441 million, making up the biggest share of the Vibrant Denver bond.

🗳️ Ballot Issue 2B

Ballot Issue 2B would fund about $175 million of parks and recreation projects in the Vibrant Denver bond. Major projects include $70 million for Park Hill Park, a new recreation center in southeast Denver and various improvements across Denver parks.

🗳️ Ballot Issue 2C

Ballot Issue 2C, the health and human services proposal for the Vibrant Denver bond, includes about $30 million just two projects: a new million building for Denver Children's Advocacy Center and a new Denver Health clinic in Sun Valley.

🗳️ Ballot Issue 2D

Ballot Issue 2D funds $244 million for city facilities, like libraries, cultural institutions and the animal shelter through the Vibrant Denver bond. The category’s biggest project is a $75 million training center for police, fire and sheriff’s trainees.

🗳️ Ballot Issue 2E

Ballot Issue 2E funds about $60 million for housing and shelter facilities. While previous bonds typically only funded temporary shelter space, Vibrant Denver includes money for privately developed or city-owned affordable housing projects, as well as improvements to existing shelters.

🗳️ Referred Question 2F

Referred Question 2F would change the name of the local Department of Excise and Licenses to the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

🗳️ Referred Question 2G

Referred Question 2G would change how the city elects its at-large councilmembers. Currently, the candidates for those two seats all run in one election. 2G would create two separate at-large city council races.

🗳️ Referendum 310

Referendum 310 will decide whether to keep or repeal Denver’s ban on flavored tobacco, including nicotine vaporizers that come in a range of fruity flavors.

🗳️ How to vote

Where can I turn in my ballot? How do I register to vote? We answer those questions and more.

Oct. 10: Ballots are mailed out. All ballot drop-off boxes are opened.

Oct. 27: This is your last day to return your ballot by mail. It's also the last day to register to vote only if you want to receive a ballot in the mail.

Nov. 4: Election Day! Polls close at 7 p.m. You can still register to vote day of.

🗳️ Looking for other Colorado races?

Our colleagues at Colorado Public Radio have a voter guide that covers Propositions LL and MM, two statewide ballot measures that are also on your November ballot.

For the Denver school board candidates, we recommend Chalkbeat Colorado's election coverage. Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news outlet that covers education here in Denver and around the country.