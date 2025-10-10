How to vote in the 2025 election in Denver

Denver and Colorado make it pretty easy. We’ll make it even easier.

Denver Elections volunteer Steve Gurr fills out sample ballots during a test of ballot machines, ahead of the November presidential election, at the division's Bannock Street headquarters. Oct. 8, 2024.

Off-year elections may not be the splashiest, but your vote still matters.

This year, the Vibrant Denver bond is the main character on your ballot. Your vote will help decide whether to approve nearly $1 billion in long-term debt, plus hundreds of millions more in interest, for dozens of city projects.

If you're already registered to vote, your ballot is en route. Here's how to make sure you're ready for Election Day on Nov. 4.

How to register to vote

In Denver (and all of Colorado), you can register to vote all the way up to and on Election Day.

If you want to receive a mail ballot, you have to register to vote by Oct. 27. You can get started right on the Secretary of State's website if you have a valid social security number, Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID card.

After that, you'll have to go to a voting center in person to register. You can find a full list of those locations here and a map here.

How to check your voter registration in Denver

Visit this website from the Secretary of State and enter your full name, ZIP code and birthday.

When will my mail ballot arrive?

Soon! Ballots were mailed out today, Oct. 10. You can track your ballot every step of the way using BallotTrax.

If you're just too excited, peruse a sample ballot here. Sample ballots in more languages are available here.

If your ballot doesn't arrive, call the Denver Elections Dvision at 720-913-8683 or visit an in-person voting center.

How to return your mail ballot in Denver

After you fill out your ballot, seal it back in the provided envelope and sign where indicated. Put the proper postage on and send it off.

To ensure your ballot makes it back in time by mail, send it no later than Oct. 27.

If you miss the deadline, or just don't feel like mailing your ballot, there are still plenty of places to return it ahead of Election Day.

You can pop it into one of Denver's many 24-hour ballot drop boxes, which are open now. Fourteen voting centers will also open on Oct. 27, and two more on Nov. 3 and 4. All those addresses are available here, and in map form here.

Need help filling out your ballot?

Use our voter guide!

You can also reference state and city ballot resources.

The city's ballot guide can be read online. Here are the English and Spanish versions. They're also available in print at library branches and voting centers, or via delivery upon special request. Request a copy by emailing [email protected] or calling 720-913-8683.

The state Blue Book with information on statewide ballot measures can also be referenced online here. And if you're an active registered voter, a print version likely already arrived in the mail.