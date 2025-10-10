Ballot Issue 2A: Vibrant Denver bond, $441 million for transportation and mobility

Most of the money would fund repairs and reconstruction to the viaducts on 6th and 8th avenues.

The Vibrant Denver bond package would fund nearly $1 billion in capital infrastructure projects across Denver with long-term debt.

The package is split into five different categories on the ballot — transportation and mobility, parks and recreation, health and human services, city infrastructure and facilities, and housing & shelter.

Ballot Issue 2A would fund about $441 million of transportation and mobility projects, making up the biggest share of the bond package. It includes two of the bond’s most expensive individual projects, which would rebuild bridges around the area where the Denver Broncos plan to build their new stadium.

Here’s the language you’ll see on your ballot:

Without imposing any new tax, shall City and County of Denver debt be increased $441,420,000 with a maximum repayment cost of $906,000,000, to be used for repairs and improvements to the city’s transportation and mobility infrastructure and facilities, including but not limited to:

Santa Fe Arts District streetscape and multimodal safety improvements;

West 38th Avenue multimodal project safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians;

Evans Avenue improvements safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians;

West 38th and Blake underpass, safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians;

49th and Marion underpass safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians;

Repair and reconstruction of critical out-of-date city bridges, underpasses, and viaducts to improve safety and capacity;

Improvements to streets to enhance traffic flow and create multi-modal access; and

Replacements of and improvements to traffic signals, pedestrian crossings, streets, intersections, and other mobility improvements;

By the issuance and payment, or refinancing, of general obligation bonds, notes, or other obligations; and shall the taxes authorized at the city’s bond elections in 2007, 2017 and 2021 be extended and authorized to pay or refinance the debt authorized at this election in addition to the debt authorized at such prior elections; and shall city ad valorem property taxes be increased without limitation as to rate but not more than a combined extended maximum amount of $81,589,840 annually, with the city to publicly report such expenditures annually?

What’s in this package?

Two of the most attention-grabbing and expensive projects would spend about $140 million on repairs and rebuilds of the road bridges on 6th and 8th avenues.

The viaducts are in the immediate vicinity of the planned new Denver Broncos stadium. City officials acknowledged that the proposed stadium was a consideration when including the two projects in the final package. Critics argued that the planned 6th and 8th avenue projects overrode community input on other road safety needs.

But at the same time, the Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said that the two viaducts need fixing. The city has warned it could have to limit traffic on its various “deficient” bridges.

Meanwhile, several other long-planned projects would get funding if Measure 2A passes. The Santa Fe Drive corridor could get $30 million for wider sidewalks and other improvements. Globeville and Elyria Swansea could get $75 million to build an underpass beneath rail lines to the RTD N Line. A miles-long stretch of 38th Avenue between Sheridan Boulevard and Fox Street could get $55 million for multimodal improvements.

Still, bike advocates have criticized the bond for lacking bicycle-focused improvements.

The package includes about $441 million of debt for projects, which could accrue more than $450 million in interest.

Vibrant Denver would be funded by the city’s existing property tax rates. Denver property owners pay 6.5 mills of taxes to pay down the city’s bonds. If some or all of Vibrant Denver is rejected, the city would instead use that money to repay its existing debt faster.

For more information on the bond package and how it works, check out our main explainer.

Here's the complete list of projects it would fund:

