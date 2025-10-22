Where to celebrate Halloween in the Denver metro

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Scary season is in full swing with haunted houses (and car washes and bounce houses), pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating across the Denver metro.
The Mile High City is also home to several spooky balls and parties, spooky and Halloween-themed markets and festivals.
Whatever you do, have fun and stay safe celebrating!
Notes: Some events are family-friendly and others are for older crowds. Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Pumpkins and corn mazes
Daily, ends Oct. 31: *Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. Times vary. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14).
Tuesdays-Sundays, ends Nov. 2: *Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.
Wednesdays-Sundays, ends Nov. 2: *Lone Creek Farms. 3879 N. Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Wednesdays and Thursdays) and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fridays-Sundays). Free (children 3 and under), $25.95 (military and seniors), $27.95 (general admission).
Fridays-Sundays, ends Nov. 2: *Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.
Oct. 24: Floating Pumpkin Patch. SafeSplash Swim School - Castle Rock, 658 Genoa Way, Unit D, Castle Rock. 4-6 p.m. Free. All ages (children must be accompanied by an adult).
Oct. 26: *Urban Pumpkin Patch. 17th Street Gardens, 1701 Wewatta St. 10 a.m.-noon. No cover. All ages.
Trick-or-treating
Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31: *Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.
Oct. 25: Autism Friendly Trunk or Treat. Success on the Spectrum, 831 S. Perry St., Castle Rock. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: Hauntings in the Hangar. Wings Over the Rockies - Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (ages 4-16), $15.95 (guests ages 65 and older, military and veterans), $19.95 (ages 17-64). All ages.
Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 31: Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Oct. 25-26), 5-7 p.m. (Oct. 31). Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.
Oct. 25: *2025 Aurora Community Trunk or Treat. Hampden Villa Parking Lot, 15162 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. Noon-4 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: Trick or Treat Street. Along Denver’s Larimer Square. 2-5 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: *Trunk or Treat. Renewal Church, 3120 Irving St. 4-6 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: Trunk or Treat. Christ Church United Methodist, 690 Colorado Blvd. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: *Trunk or Treat Haloween Spooktacular. Kokopelli Beer Co., 8931 Harlan St., Westminster. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: Trunk or Treat. Applewood Valley United Methodist Church, 2035 Ellis St., Golden. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: Trick or Treating in the Multiverse. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $35 (ages 4-12), $45 (military members and veterans), $50 (ages 13 and up). All ages.
Oct. 26: Trick or Treat. 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 1-3 p.m. $7. All ages.
Oct. 30: *BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 31: Munchkin Masquerade. Downtown Boulder, along Pearl Street Mall and beyond. 3-6 p.m. Free. All ages.
Haunted houses and ghost tours
Daily, ends Nov. 1: The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. Times vary by date. Prices vary.
Daily, ends Nov. 2: Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).
Daily, ends Nov. 2: Haunted Mansion. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton. 6-10 p.m. (Mondays-Thursdays), 6 p.m.-midnight (Fridays), 3 p.m.-midnight (Saturdays) and 3-10 p.m. (Sundays). $22 (Sundays-Thursdays), $30 (Fridays and Saturdays).
Daily, ends Nov. 2: The Ritual Haunted House. 301 Englewood Parkway, Englewood. 7-10 p.m. (Sundays-Thursdays) and 7 p.m.-midnight (Fridays and Saturdays). $27 (general admission, when purchased in advance), $30 (general admission, at the door).
Oct. 21-Nov. 2 and Nov. 7-9: 13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:45 p.m. Prices vary.
Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 30: Haunted Tunnel. Gleam Car Wash, 4895 W. 38th Ave. and 4895 W. 38th Ave., Aurora. 7-9 p.m. $20 (per car).
Oct. 30 and 31: Spooky Tour. Colorado State Capitol Building’s first floor visitor’s center, 200 E. Colfax Ave. 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and older. (Read more about the “Bloody Espinosas” and other Colorado Capitol legends here.)
Oct. 31: Liam Dever & Friends: Haunted Haus. Mockingbird, 2737 Larimer St. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. $15.71 (general admission), $23.18 (access to Mockingbird and Beacon). Ages 21 and older.
Festivals and carnivals
Daily, ends Nov. 2: *Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Mondays-Saturdays) and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sundays). Free (entry). All ages.
Fridays-Sundays, ends Nov. 2: Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Times vary by day. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
Oct. 24-Oct. 26: Harvest Hoot. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds), $16.75 (ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). All ages.
Oct. 25: *6th Annual Prairie Harvest Fest. Painted Prairie’s High Prairie Park, East 59th Place and North Orleans Street. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: *Downtown Brighton Harvest Fest. Along North Main Street in Brighton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Oct. 25: *Fall Into Fun. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: Annual Trick or Treat and Halloween Bazaar. The Terrorium Shop, 4416 Yates St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. All ages.
Eat and drink
Daily, ends Oct. 31: Halloween Cupcake Kit. Olive & Finch and Little Finch locations. Times vary by location. $45. All ages.
Tuesdays-Sundays, ends Oct. 31: 40 Days of Night Halloween Popup. Ghost Saloon, 1422 Larimer St. 4 p.m.-midnight (Tuesday-Sunday). No cover.
Oct. 23: Alien Invasion. Platt Park Brewing Co., 1875 S. Pearl St. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 24: 2nd Annual Lafayette Creep Crawl. Starting at Cellar West Brewery, 778-B W. Baseline Road, Lafayette. Starting at 3 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 25: Boo Tunes & Breakfast Spoons. The End Lafayette, 525 Courtney Way, Lafayette. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $2 (adult, when purchased in advance), $5 (adult day of), $10 (child, when purchased in advance), $15 (child, day of). All ages.
Oct. 25: Out of This World Halloween Party. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 6 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 25: Spirits & Spirits. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 6-10 p.m. $30 (general), $85 (VIP). Ages 21 and older.
Oct. 25-26: Monster Brunch at Ellyngton’s. Ellyngton’s at The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. All ages. Advanced registration recommended.
Oct. 31: Beetlejuice Halloween Bar Final Day. Milepost Zero, 1601 19th St., Suite 150. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 31 and Nov. 1: Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at One Shot Back, 2134 Curtis St., Suite 101. 4 p.m.-midnight. $26.69.
Oct. 31: Halloween Party. Avanti, 3200 N. Pecos St., Unit 202. Starting at 8 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 31: Monaghans Annual Halloween Party / Costume Contest & Karaoke. 3889 S. King St., Sheridan. Starting at 8 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 31: Bad Bunny Callaita Halloween Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $32.64. Ages 21 and older.
Oct. 31: Halloween 2025 90’s Party. Origins Sports Bar & Grill, 266 S. Downing St., Unit B. Starting at 9 p.m. No cover.
Nov. 1: Denver “Boos Fest” Halloween Bar Crawl. Starting at Con Safos, 1949 Market St. Starting at 5 p.m. $22.49-$49.99. Ages 21 and older only.
Music and nightlife
Oct. 24 and Oct. 25: Nightmare Noir Halloween Party. The End of Lafayette, 525 Courtney Way, Lafayette. 7-11 p.m. $35 (in advance), $45 (day of).
Oct. 25: The Denver Witches’ Ball. Denver Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Blvd., Westminster. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Free (ages 9 and under), $25 (ages 10-15), $50 (ages 16 and older). All ages.
Oct. 25: Cowboy Carter Rodeo Halloween Party + R&B Line Dance. Museum for Black Girls, 500 16th St., Suite 262. Starting at 8 p.m. $40.
Oct. 25: Cowboys and Creatures Halloween Party & Costume Contest. Belles & Boots, 1930 Blake St. 8-11:30 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 30: Cowboys and Creatures Halloween Party - Ladies Night & Line Dancing. Belles & Boots, 1930 Blake St. 7-11 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 30-Nov. 1: Halloweekend 2025: Down the Witches’ Road. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., and Tracks, 3500 Walnut St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $15 (Oct. 30 or Nov. 1), $20 (Oct. 31), $50 (all events access pass).
Oct. 31: Gilded Masquerade Ball. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 7-11 p.m. $45.
Oct. 31: The Cosmic Howl Halloween House Party. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. Starting at 8 p.m. Free (portal pass holders), $49-$64. Ages 21 and older.
Oct. 31: The Vampire Ball. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder. Starting at 8 p.m. $51.75-$82.50. Ages 21 and older.
Oct. 31: Taking Back Halloween. Garage Sale Vintage, 1445 Larimer St. 9-11:59 p.m. No cover.
Nov. 1: Denver Halloween 2025 - Paranormal Palace Hotel Takeover. Double Tree by Hilton - DTC, 7801 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $72.77-$188.82.
Fitness and sports
Oct. 25: *Boos & Brews Halloween 5k. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $62.83 (5k and t-shirt).
Just for fun
Oct. 25: Spooktacular Family Fun. Natural Grocers, all locations. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 25: *Broadway Halloween Parade. Starting at 500 N. Broadway; along Broadway from 5th to Alameda avenues. Starting at 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: *HOWLoween Pet Farmer’s Market. Urban Dogg, 8855 W. 116th Circle, Broomfield. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Oct. 26: *Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Oct. 26: Spooky Halloween Market. Zymos Brewing, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. 1-5 p.m. No cover.
Oct. 26: *Family Night at the Patch. 7755 Vance Drive, Arvada. 4-6 p.m. Free. All ages.
Oct. 26: Disco Mystique. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-10 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Oct, 29: Ghostlight. The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $29.22 (students and seniors), $34.42 (general admission).
Oct. 31: The Headmaster’s Halloween Haunt. Schoolyard Beer Garden, 1115 Acoma St. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover. Recommended for guests 21 and older.
Oct. 31: *Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Ring. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.
Oct. 31: Coloween 2025: Haunted Bounce Empire. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 9 p.m.-3 a.m. $109 (general admission), $129 (VIP). Ages 21 and older.