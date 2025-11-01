Casa Bonita performers’ strike ends Sunday

Matt McConnell holds a picket sign as Casa Bonita's performers stage a strike outside the storied Lakewood restaurant on Oct. 30, 2025. McConnell just moved to Colorado, and was passing by when he saw the demonstration and decided to join in support.

Divers, jugglers and gorilla impersonators at the metro's most famous restaurant are going back to work.

Casa Bonita's performers, who are unionized under the Actors' Equity Association, went on strike Thursday, demanding better pay and safety measures as they deliver the Lakewood institution's signature experience.

Workers said they've dealt with sexual harassment from customers on the job, and that the clientele has gotten ruder and bolder since "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone bought the place in 2021. They also said performers make less than employees on the service side.

On Saturday, the union announced the performers would end the strike.

“We have an official agreement to engage in mediation, which presents a real opportunity for productive movement toward a contract,” lead negotiator Andrea Hoeschen, a lawyer for the Actors' Equity Association, said in a statement. “With that in place, we offered an unconditional return to work, effective Sunday, which ends the strike.”

Casa Bonita performer Merlin Leon (from right) juggles as Esme and Ekko Schneider, passers by who stopped to support this labor strike, perform with him along Colfax Avenue. Oct. 30, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Sam Bishop, a Casa Bonita puppeteer who is part of the union's negotiating team, said in a statement that the performers are excited to return to work, and never wanted to go on strike in the first place.

"Walking the picket line for the last three days has driven home just how much the community appreciates us — and how much we appreciate them," she said. "I know all my coworkers join me in offering a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us – fellow Equity members, other unions, local businesses, area politicians, Casa Bonita patrons and the greater Denver community."

David Levy, spokesperson for the Actors' Equity Association, said workers are hopeful they'll find common ground with management in upcoming negotiations — and that they won't have to re-activate the strike.

"Anything can happen in negotiations, but right now we are optimistic that with the help of a mediator, we will reach a fair agreement with the employer," he said.

Casa Bonita has declined to comment beyond a short statement provided earlier this week: "At Casa Bonita, we value all of our team members and their well-being. As a policy we do not comment on ongoing labor negotiations."

The restaurant has remained open and is wrapping up its monthlong Halloween event, which had resulted in reduced hours for many performers.

Denverite editor Andrew Kenney contributed to this report.