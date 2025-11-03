Santa Fe Drive will be closed for five days next week

Santa Fe Drive will be closed just north of Alameda Avenue next week.

If you’re planning to travel down Santa Fe Drive next week, find another route.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will be closing Santa Fe Drive just north of Alameda Avenue from Monday through Friday.

BNSF Railway requested that Denver shut down the road so they could urgently replace the railroad tracks at Santa Fe Drive and Cedar Avenue in the interest of public safety.

DOTI is encouraging residents to find detours.

“From northbound Santa Fe, people will be permitted to turn east and west onto Alameda Ave. but may encounter congestion and delays,” the transportation department wrote in a statement. “The official detour around the closure will take people west on Alameda Ave. to Federal Blvd.”

Drivers can travel on Santa Fe north of Alameda up until the full closure at Cedar Avenue. At that point, they will need to drive north on I-25 or turn around and drive south on Kalamath Drive.

The department also recommends I-25 drivers avoid the Alameda Avenue exit altogether. If they don’t, they should expect congestion and delays.

The road will be shut down from 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14.