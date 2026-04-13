RTD to restore Union Station service Tuesday morning 

After multiple days of disruption to the E and W lines, construction is expected to end late Monday.

Service on the Regional Transportation District’s E and W lines has been disrupted for several days as RTD replaces 1,600 feet of overhead lines.

The construction began on April 11, and regular service is expected to resume Tuesday morning, according to RTD.

RTD described the work as proactive maintenance to strengthen the system.

E Line disruptions

E Line service has been rerouted to the Downtown Loop rather than Union Station. Riders can connect to Union Station using the bus shuttle service from 10th-Osage or the 16th Street FreeRide service.

Trains will detour from 10th-Osage Station to Colfax at Auraria Station and continue to the 16th and 18th street stations at Stout and California, according to RTD.

W Line disruptions

Bus shuttles have replaced the W line through Monday. The shuttles will run between Auraria West Station and Union Station, with an accommodating transfer from the E line at 10th-Osage.

W Line riders can board shuttle buses at the 10th-Osage Station, Empower Field at Mile High and Auraria West stations, Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station at Gate B21, according to RTD.

RTD is encouraging riders to use RTD’s Next Ride app for service updates.