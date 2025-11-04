Denver 2025 elections: Live blog, updates, results and more

Congress Park resident John Palumbo shows the ballot he's off to drop in a box, a few days before the election. Nov. 1, 2025.

4 a.m. — Welcome to Election Day!

Good morning! It's Tuesday, Nov. 4. Election Day.

This live blog will be your hub for all the updates, results and analysis from Denverite journalists today.

It may be an off-year election, but nearly $1 billion worth of debt for projects and improvements for the city are on your ballot with the Vibrant Denver bond. Also up for votes: Whether Denver's flavor ban will stand, critical changes to at-large elections and the one about the excise department.

Read more about everything you need to know with our voter guide.

As we get going, catch up with our latest election coverage:

Polls are open until 7 p.m. We'll be back with more soon. See you then.

— Alex Scoville, CPR and Denverite audience editor