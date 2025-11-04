Denver 2025 elections: Live blog, updates, results and more

4 a.m. — Welcome to Election Day!
Good morning! It's Tuesday, Nov. 4. Election Day.
This live blog will be your hub for all the updates, results and analysis from Denverite journalists today.
It may be an off-year election, but nearly $1 billion worth of debt for projects and improvements for the city are on your ballot with the Vibrant Denver bond. Also up for votes: Whether Denver's flavor ban will stand, critical changes to at-large elections and the one about the excise department.
Read more about everything you need to know with our voter guide.
As we get going, catch up with our latest election coverage:
- Michael Bloomberg sets Denver record with $5 million to support nicotine flavor ban
- Most people won’t vote on Vibrant Denver bonds. Here’s how the mayor’s trying to change their minds
- What voters in 4 truly random Denver places think of the mayor, the bond, Flock and more
- Inside the four-sentence fight over Littleton’s future
- This high-stakes fight in Denver’s government has voters yawning
- Businesses, livelihoods could pivot on how Denver voters feel about flavored tobacco products
- As Denver voters weigh a ban on flavored tobacco, this family’s story shows the broader fight
Polls are open until 7 p.m. We'll be back with more soon. See you then.
— Alex Scoville, CPR and Denverite audience editor