Lionel Messi will play in Colorado (or not)

The world’s greatest soccer player is scheduled to experience the sights and smells of Commerce City.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after his scoring attempt was stopped by Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player in the history of the sport, is set for a new challenge: a trip to Commerce City.

Major League Soccer released its 2026 schedule Thursday. Among the Colorado Rapids home games, the team will play Inter Miami for the first time ever on April 18, 2026.

Inter Miami, led by the 38-year-old Messi, is one of the most competitive teams in the MLS. Last year, the team won the Supporters’ Shield, which designates the best overall record in the league, and is hoping to add its first-ever postseason MLS Cup this year.

The prospect of watching Messi, a World Cup winner widely regarded as the best player to ever play, is sure to fire up both Rapids supporters and neutral fans living in the Denver metro area.

Single-game tickets are not yet on sale. The team says the best way to guarantee tickets to the Inter Miami game is to purchase season tickets.

Other teams in the league have used the spectacle of Messi to jack up ticket prices. In some cases, prices shot up from $50 to nearly $500. And teams sometimes choose to play in a higher capacity venue — next year, DC United will play Inter Miami in the Baltimore Ravens stadium, a decision that roiled fans.

However, it’s worth noting: Messi only played in 55 percent of regular-season games in 2024, due to a mix of injury, rest and international commitments. This year, he managed more than 80 percent participation. But in 2026, the World Cup will begin just a couple months after the game in Colorado, which could make rest a priority for Messi and other players..

The Rapids, currently without a head coach, missed this year’s MLS postseason. It ended its season with a 2-2 draw to Los Angeles FC in October, just barely missing out on a playoff berth.

A full list of Rapids 2026 fixtures can be found on its website.

Before we go, a recap of Messi’s last time playing in the cold and at high altitude.

Messi’s forthcoming trip to Commerce City could prove to be a challenge.

While the Argentine is used to the balmy conditions of Miami and Barcelona, he has been known to struggle playing in the cold and at altitude. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park could combine both.

Messi’s longtime teammate, Luis Suárez, said he struggled to play in the snow during his short stint in Paris. And while playing in Bolivia at nearly 12,000 feet above sea level, Messi was seen vomiting on the pitch.