Arvada’s Olde Town library to close for renovations next month

Arvada’s Olde Town library — the centerpiece of many a toddler’s weekend routine — will close Jan. 7, 2026, for more than a year of renovations.

The $15 million project includes extensive changes to the nearly 20-year-old facility. Among the main goals: Establishing the building as “the community’s primary third place,” along with “modern security stems and design to enhance overall safety.”

The redesigned library will include an expanded meeting room; a space for community groups and social services to meet with individuals; and a teen area.

The renovations also include a more distinct zone for younger kids, as well as a “destination for young kids and their families.” Currently, a children’s area takes up much of the first floor, but it isn’t divided from the rest of the library.

Construction is expected to take 14 months, until about March 2027. The library will host a closing party on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jefferson County Public Library will open a temporary location at 5751 Balsam St. in Arvada, the former home of Arvada K-8 School. It will be called, cleverly enough, the Arvada Balsam Temporary Library.

The redesign plan also includes:

A storytime area

A “create space,” perhaps including 3D printers and laser cutters

The replacement of both elevators

A digital art wall

A community outdoor space

Renderings show a low fence enclosing an outdoor space outside the library. It would replace a set of steps where people experiencing homelessness often sit.

Respondents to a survey about the project frequently named homelessness as an issue to address in the redesign. Libraries often provide spaces for people to find warmth, access to the internet and, of course, something to read. A 2024 report on the Olde Town project suggested that “improvements to library social services and spaces could help assist this group.”