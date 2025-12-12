Things to do in Denver this weekend, Dec. 12-14

Things to do in Denver

Santa, AKA Jefferey Bigger, greets some excited kids outside of Lakewood's Camp Christmas. Nov. 16, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From cookie decorating to ornament making, the holiday spirit is spreading across Denver. Below you’ll find several holiday markets, cooking classes, visits with Santa and the Grinch and more.

Other happenings include the opening of an archery center in Arvada, a How to Perfect Your Wines class at Blanchard Family Wines and yoga at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Dec. 12

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $33.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 3-8 p.m. No cover.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

Second Fridays Holiday Market. Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $39.99.

Kids and family

Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Comedy and theater

Derrick Stroup. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. $12.50-$30.

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Joe Sib. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $28.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $61.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Jingle Bar: Festive Pop-Up Holiday Bar. 1082 N. Broadway. 5-10 p.m. $16.50.

Music and nightlife

LAPOMPE: Django Carols. Dazzle at the Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Prices vary.

A Colorado Christmas. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$157.44

My Favorite Queens. Unity of Boulder, 2855 Folsom St., Boulder 7:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $25.60 (students, seniors and military members), $32 (general admission).

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Saturday, Dec. 13

Just for fun

Brunch with Father Christmas. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15-$55. Advanced registration required.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $39.

Holiday Makers Market 2025. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

The Art of Hygge Gifting: A Room-by-Room Celebration. Hytte & Co., 845 Walnut St., Boulder. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Visit The Village. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $10 (in advance), $12 (day of).

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Holiday Harvest & Craft Show. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. Noon-3 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Lights. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Mistletoe Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Naughty or Nice: Holiday Photos. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. 3-5 p.m. Free. All ages, pets welcome.

An Afternoon With Author Danilyn Rutherford. The Bookies Bookstore, 2085 S. Holly St. 4-5 p.m. Free.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 4-9 p.m. $29.99.

Friends of Friends Grand Opening Party & Art Exchange. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora, second floor. 5-6 p.m. (all ages) and 6-8 p.m. (adults only). No cover.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Christmas Vacation Trivia. Max Taps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7-9:30 p.m. $39.99.

Kids and family

Brunch with Santa. Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $20 (kids), $30 (adults).

Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Children and Family Make and Take: Winter Wreaths. Denver Botanic Garden - York Street, 1007 York St. 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. $20 (member, per project), $22 (non-member, per project). Advanced registration required.

Deck The Dough. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Santa Visit. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Photos with The Mean One. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (includes two prints and a digital photo).

Family Make and Take at Plains Conservation Center: Winter-Themed Bird Houses. Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. $12 (per project, members), $15 (per project, non-members). Advanced registration required. Ideal for families with children ages 4 and older.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Holiday Open Gym. Bounce Gymnastics at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 2-4 p.m. Advanced registration required. Ideal for ages 6-12.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $61.

Holidays with the Diaspora: A Film and Celebration. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 3-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

Joe Sib. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $28.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Empourium Brewing, 4385 W. 42nd Ave. 8 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 6:30 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Hops & Shops Pop Up Holiday Market. Launch Pad Brewery, 880 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

French Regional Cooking: Provence. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Winter Harvest. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $130. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

A Colorado Christmas. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. $19.20-$163.84.

LAPOMPE: Django Carols. Dazzle at the Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Apex Archery Range Drop-In. The Apex Center, 13150 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.$7 (resident), $10 (non-resident), $10 (rental archery equipment).

*Colorado Mammoth at Philadelphia Wings. Watch on ESPN+. 11:30 a.m.

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $36.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Holiday Makers Market 2025. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Winter Festival. Central Platte Valley Metropolitan District at 17th Street Community Gardens, 1701 Wewatta St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

The Art of Hygge Gifting: A Room-by-Room Celebration. Hytte & Co., 845 Walnut St., Boulder. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

ASL Santa. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Clayton Holiday Baazar. Clayton Hotel & Members Club, 233 Clayton St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Mistletoe Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Wood Burned Ornaments. Fleur, 13 E. 4th Ave. 1-3 p.m. $100. Advanced registration required.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $39.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Ugly Sweater Contest. Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St., Suite 160. 7-11 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Cookies with Santa. Apex Center, 13150 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada. 9-10:50 a.m. $12 (resident), $15 (non-resident). Advanced registration required for timed entry. All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Deck The Dough. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Photos with The Mean One. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (includes two prints and a digital photo).

Santa & Mrs. Claus at The Station. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Disney’s Frozen - ASL Interpreted Performance. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Comedy and theater

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $61.

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Derrick Stroup. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. $20-$25.

Joe Sib. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $9-$18.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-10:30 p.m. No cover.

Grinch Drag Brunch. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., Suite 1400. $31.14-$49.22.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

How to Perfect Your Wines. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 5-7 p.m. Starting at $41.

A Holiday Celebration. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $130. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

A Colorado Christmas. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 1 p.m. $19.20-$163.84.

My Favorite Queens. St Andrew UMC, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch. 3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $25.60 (students, seniors and military members), $32 (general admission).

Annie Booth Trio: Charlie Brown Christmas. Dazzle at the Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.