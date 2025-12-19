Things to do in Denver this weekend, Dec. 19-21

It’s all holidays and all sports this weekend.

Things to do in Denver

A menorah on the Capitol's west steps, Dec. 5, 2018.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Hanukkah, Denverites!

From a Klezfest celebration at Tivoli Turnhalle to an Ice-ie Sculptures and Carving Competition at The Shops at Northfield, there are so many ways to celebrate the weekend and holiday season.

Other festive happenings include markets and performances like The Nutcracker and Disney’s Frozen. And if you’re looking for places to ice skate this weekend, check out Kiara’s round-up here.

The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are also in town this weekend.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Dec. 19

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $37.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

XXX-Themed Holiday Craft Making. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 5-8:30 p.m. $27.53.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-10 p.m. $39.99.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

*Four Mile’s Free Day. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Pete Lee. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $28-$33.

Jay and Silent Bob. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Al Jackson. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Eddie Griffin. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., Suite 1400. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $49.22-$67.55.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Big Holiday Energy: The Final Chapter. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the closing business here.)

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

A Very Motown Christmas. The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $45-$55.

A Big Band Holiday with Denver Jazz Orchestra. Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave., Cherry Hills Village. 7-8:30 p.m. Pay what you can (suggested $30 price).

Handel's Messiah. Colorado Symphony Chorus at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$157.44.

The Little Red Dress Party. Reynard Social, 1616 Market St. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $40.

*Olde Golden Holidays: Jingle on the Avenue. In downtown Golden, along Washington Avenue between 11th and 13th streets. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Photos with The Mean One. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (includes two prints and a digital photo).

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Avanti Boulder Holiday & Craft Show. Avanti Food & Beverage, 1401 Pearl Street Mall, Boulder. Starting at noon. No cover.

*Ice-ie Sculptures and Carving Competition. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Mistletoe Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Nutcracker Paint & Sip. Free Market, 1801 Blake St. 3-6 p.m. $35. Advance registration required.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Klezfest. Tivoli Turnhalle on the Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy. Starting at 6:30 p.m. $38.

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8-10 p.m. $39.99.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Deck The Dough. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Santa Visit. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Pete Lee. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $28-$33.

Al Jackson. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Jay and Silent Bob. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 8:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Eddie Griffin. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave., Suite 1400. 9:15 p.m. $49.22.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Big Holiday Energy: The Final Chapter. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the closing business here.)

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Christmas Grinch Movie Brunch. Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St. 1-2:45 p.m. $10.38.

Jingle Bar: Festive Pop-Up Holiday Bar. 1082 N. Broadway. 3-9 p.m. $16.50.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

Night Brunch. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 Forest St. 6-7 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Culinary Date Night: France. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Spirit of the Season. Armstrong Center, 8787 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Dueling Pianos Official Road Show. The Rally Hotel at McGregor Square, 1600 20th St. 7-9 p.m. Prices vary.

Handel's Messiah. Colorado Symphony Chorus at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$151.04.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or NBA TV. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Just for fun

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $40.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Mistletoe Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Nutcracker Paint & Sip. Free Market, 1801 Blake St. 3-6 p.m. $35. Advance registration required.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8-10 p.m. $39.99.

Kids and family

Photos with The Mean One. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (includes two prints and a digital photo).

Santa & Mrs. Claus at The Station. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. $8-$14. All ages.

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Jay and Silent Bob. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. $35-$45.

Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $7-$14.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

D'art 360 2nd Annual Holiday Art Market. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

Breakfast with Santa. Beer Garden Arvada, 9258 58th Place, Arvada. 9-10 a.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Deck The Dough. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Big Holiday Energy: The Final Chapter. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. Noon-10 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the closing business here.)

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-10:30 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Handel's Messiah. Colorado Symphony Chorus at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 1 p.m. $19.20-$151.04.

Make Music Day Denver. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 3-6 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on Fox. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild. Watch on ALT. 4 p.m.