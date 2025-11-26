Where to ice skate around Denver this winter, inside and out

Skyline Park is closed, but there are plenty of other options.

Ice skating on City Park Lake, Denver, Colorado; view east to Museum of Natural History building under construction in 1901; shows edge of City Park bandstand far left and groups seated on park bench on sandy shore. Circa 1901. (Louis Charles McClure/Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/

Now that the weather has finally taken a chilly turn, it’s time for classic winter activities. While there isn’t snow (yet), several skating rinks have already opened around the metro.

The city of Denver won’t open its usual rink at Skyline Park in downtown due to construction. But there are plenty of other options to celebrate the cold this holiday season. Here’s where to skate in and around Denver.

Denver

McGregor Skate Ice Rink

1901 Wazee St., Denver

Nov. 28 to Jan. 25

The only option to skate downtown this year is at the McGregor Square plaza, near Coors Field. It will host an ice rink starting Black Friday. A tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled that day, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $9 for children, including skate rentals.

Joe Burns Arena at The Ritchie Center,

University of Denver, 2250 E. Jewell Ave.

Open year-round

This is an indoor rink at the University of Denver. Sessions cost $15 per person, or free to students. Reservations are required and can be made online. Public skate sessions last for an hour and vary throughout the day. Times can be found on their website. The rink is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. but is only open for public skating during the public skate sessions.

Lakewood

The Rink at Belmar

439 S. Teller St, Lakewood

Nov. 21 to Jan. 4

The Rink at Belmar is in Lakewood’s shopping district. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for kids, including skate rentals. There also are winter wagon rides around Belmar, which depart from the plaza where the rink is located. “Drinks Around the Rink” will offer beverages for sale from Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, Little India, Tstreet and Wasabi Sushi Bar. The rink opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Closing times vary and can be found on their website.

Arvada

Skating in the Square

Olde Town Square at 57th and Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Nov. 26 to Jan. 29

The skating rink in Olde Town Arvada opened this week. It’s open seven days a week and you can skate under the lights of the Olde Town Tree.

The rink opens at 4 p.m. Mon-Fri and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The closing times vary, as well as the holiday hours, and can be found on the website. Admission plus skate rentals costs $10 for adults and $7 for kids 11 and under. Olde Town is having a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday.



Apex Center

13150 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada

Open year-round

The ice rink inside Arvada’s Apex recreational center has a public skating schedule that can be found here.

Public skating hours are subject to change and visitors should call 303-403-2598 to confirm. For ages 6 to 61, admission is either $8 with a reservation or $11 without one. For children ages 2 to 5, admission is either $2.50 or $3, depending on reservation status.

Skate rentals cost $4 with a reservation or $5.50 without one.

Evergreen

Evergreen Lake

29612 Upper Bear Creek Rd., Evergreen

Opening day to be determined

Evergreen Parks and Recreation is offering ice skating and other winter activities at Evergreen Lake. It costs $15 per person, or $20 with skate rental. Children 4 and under are free, or rent the whole rink for $150 per hour. Annual passes cost $200. The rinks may close due to weather.

Westminster

Ice Centre At The Promenade

10710 Westminster Blvd., Westminster

Open year-round

The Ice Centre at the Promenade has public skating sessions throughout the week with varying times. The public skate schedule can be found here. There are also intermittent “cheap skate” times. Regular admission is $10 for adults and $2 for kids 3 and under with a paying adult. Skate rentals are $4 and skate aids, helmets and lockers are also available to rent. People who have city of Westminster or Hyland Hills discount cards can get a discounted rate.

Parker

Parker Ice Trail at Discovery Park

20115 E. Mainstreet, Parker

Nov. 28 to Feb. 28

Located next to Parker's library on Mainstreet, this ice trail is one of the only in the country, according to its website. The rink opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sundays and 5 p.m. on weekdays. It closes at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sundays. The trail is meant to imitate a frozen river or canal. People can buy day passes for $10 or season passes for $165, with skate rentals included.

Littleton

South Suburban Sports Complex

4810 E. County Line Rd., Highlands Ranch

Open year-round

The rink at the South Suburban Recreation center has public skate sessions and the full calendar can be found here. Admissions and skate rentals cost $7 Monday through Friday, and $7.50 on Friday nights for residents. For non-residents, it's $9 through the week and $9.50 Friday nights.

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, admission and rentals are $7.50 for residents and $9.50 for non residents.

Aurora

The Pond at Southlands

6100 S. Main St., Aurora

Nov. 7 to March 1

This rink is in Aurora’s Town Square shopping center and is open seven days a week. The rink is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and closes at 10 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15.50 online and $14 in person, including skate rentals. The rink is surrounded by the outdoor mall’s shops and restaurants.