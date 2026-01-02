Denver Public Library workers move to unionize in 2026

Hundreds of library staff members have been working to form a union.

Jade Kelly, president of Communications Workers of America Local 7799, speaks as Denver Public Library workers meet at the City and County Building to celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025.

Workers at the Denver Public Library took a big step toward forming a union, potentially making them the first city employees to take advantage of new labor organizing rights.

An organizing group, Denver Public Library Workers United, filed a formal request on Jan. 2 to become a city-recognized union. The group hopes to collectively bargain on behalf of library workers.

Eyklipse Baca speaks as she and her Denver Public Library colleagues meet at the City and County Building to celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The action came just a day after a new law took effect, allowing thousands of city employees to join unions and engage in collective bargaining.

“Now more than ever we need to, as workers, whether you're a public-sector worker, private-sector worker, now is the time to unionize,” said Juan Manuel Ramirez Anzures, administrative assistant for the children's library. “Now is the time for solidarity and all power to the workers.”

Juan Manuel Ramirez Anzures, an administrative assistant at Denver Public Library Central Children’s Library, stands beneath the City and County Building as he and his colleagues celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver’s library workers have been organizing since 2020

They say they are seeking formal recognition now because of the change in the law, as well as recent city layoffs and budget cuts. In 2024, Denver voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to grant the new labor rights, which took effect Jan. 1.

Hundreds of library staff members have been working together under the guidance of the Communications Workers of America Local 7799, according to DPLWU.

“We are all uniquely screwed by Colorado labor law. For the past 90 years, the Colorado Labor Peace Act has forced us as the public-sector workers to sit in silence as our health, as our civil rights, as our workplace protections are dismissed in boardrooms without us,” said Jade Kelly, president of CWA Local 7799.

Jen Lowe, an on-call circulation worker with the Denver Public Library, speaks as her colleagues gather at the City and County Building to celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Eyklipse Baca speaks as she and her Denver Public Library colleagues meet at the City and County Building to celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

DPLWU says it filed a supermajority of worker authorization cards, with 65 percent of eligible employees signing. A worker authorization card is a document signed by an employee to officially designate a union as their representative for collective bargaining.

Management at the Denver Public Library could voluntarily recognize the union

If they don’t, then a union election would be held with the library staff.

“We support our staff's right to unionize and we respect the city's process,” wrote a spokesperson for the Denver Public Library in an email.

The affected staff includes shelvers, clerks, facilities, security, librarians, library assistants, custodians, delivery drivers and other positions.

City Council member Sarah Parady speaks as Denver Public Library workers meet at the City and County Building to celebrate the next step in their effort to unionize. Jan. 2, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“I'm feeling hopeful. I'm feeling supported by the public, by my coworkers, and by all these wonderful CWA organizers who have been there holding our hand every step of the way,” Manuel Ramirez Anzures said. “Once we get to that final contract, that will be a really great day.”

DPLWU says it wants to work with library management to increase transparency around library decisions, address staff concerns about safety and ensure fair wages.