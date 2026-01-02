Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 2-4

Things to do in Denver

The Daniels and Fisher clocktower, seen from its balcony over Downtown Denver. Nov. 14, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy New Year!

Ring in 2026 this weekend by attending a vision board party, intention-setting event or a Colorado Mammoth game.

This weekend is also your last chance to explore several holiday- and winter-themed events and exhibits, such as Magical Winter Nights at Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Zoo Lights.

(P.S.: Next week, Thursday, Jan. 8, the National Western Stock Show gets underway with a parade in downtown Denver near Union Station.)

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Jan. 2

Just for fun

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20.26 (adults, when purchased online).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. Starting at $34.99.

New Year's Sound Bath. Dandy Lion Coffee Co., 5225 E. 38th Ave. 6-7:30 p.m. $33.85. Advance registration recommended.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).

Kids and family

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Last Day. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $31.

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (ages 16 and older).

Comedy and theater

Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Eddie Ifft. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewery - Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Secret Late Night Comedy Show and Free Pizza. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (at the door).

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Grabados Y Gustación: Printmaking & Mezcal. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6-11 p.m. $8 (workshop only), $15 (workshop and tasting).

Chocolate & Wine Pairing Class. The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 W. Main St., Littleton. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $44.52. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Paloma Rose: Tribute to Nina Simone. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Worakls. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 9 p.m. $30.66-$39.94.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch on Altitude or Prime Video, or listen at 92.5 FM. 5:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Jan. 3

Just for fun

Coffee & Donuts for the Coworking-Curious. The Process, 1060 Bannock St., Suite 200. 8-10 a.m. Free.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Manifest your 2026 - Vision Board Party. West + Main Homes office, 2010 Youngfield St., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

2026 Vision Boards. Hazel, 1581 S. Pearl St. 1-3 p.m. $33.85 (includes craft supplies and one cocktail).

Journal Workshop. Ember and Stitch, 918 W. Eights Ave. 1 p.m. $119.22.

1/3 Look on the Flipside LIVE! with Ian Gibbs. Flipside Theatre, 502 Center Dr., Unit M, Superior. 7-9 p.m. $12.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Arabic Stories & Language Hour. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 Dahlia St. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids' Matinee: The Playmakers, Snow White & The Dazzle Dwarves, An Interactive Event. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. Noon. $6.45. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Kibbles 'N Bits: An Animal Rescue Comedy Show. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 4 p.m. $17.50 (in advance), $25 (at the door).

Eddie Ifft. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Demo Artist: Miriam Dubinsky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

She Makes an Impression: Colorado Women Take a Look at Themselves - Artist Panel Discussion. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 1-3 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Anchors Aweigh - Off to the Next Dock Celebration. Dry Dock Brewing Co., 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

French Regional Cooking: Provence. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Chocolate & Wine Pairing Class. The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 W. Main St., Littleton. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $44.52. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Dub Wub Wonky Bass January. River, 3759 Chestnut Place. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $19.63.

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$131.84.

Nora en Pure. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

New Year’s Intention Setting: Morning Sound Healing & Slow Flow Yoga. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 9-11:30 a.m. Pay what you can. Advance registration recommended.

Coffee & Free Meditation Class. Kadampa Meditation Center Colorado, 4840 W. 29th Ave. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

*Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes. Watch on Altitude. 5 p.m.

Rochester Knighthawks at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Jan. 4

Just for fun

Comedy and theater

Georgia Comstock and Friends. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up To: Landscape - Last Day. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock - Last Day. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Date Night: Garlic Lover's Feast. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $240 (for two). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Neighborhood Music Jazz Jam. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Mother–Daughter Bodyweight Bootcamp + Craft Class. Athleta, 3000 E. First Ave. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free.

*Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets. Watch on Altitude2, or listen at 950 AM. 1:30 p.m.

*Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers. Watch on Altitude. 3 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.