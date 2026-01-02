Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 2-4

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Happy New Year!
Ring in 2026 this weekend by attending a vision board party, intention-setting event or a Colorado Mammoth game.
This weekend is also your last chance to explore several holiday- and winter-themed events and exhibits, such as Magical Winter Nights at Denver Museum of Nature & Science and Zoo Lights.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
(P.S.: Next week, Thursday, Jan. 8, the National Western Stock Show gets underway with a parade in downtown Denver near Union Station.)
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, Jan. 2
Just for fun
Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.
*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).
Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20.26 (adults, when purchased online).
*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. Starting at $34.99.
New Year's Sound Bath. Dandy Lion Coffee Co., 5225 E. 38th Ave. 6-7:30 p.m. $33.85. Advance registration recommended.
*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).
*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).
Kids and family
ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Last Day. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $31.
*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.
*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (ages 16 and older).
Comedy and theater
Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$30.
Eddie Ifft. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.
Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewery - Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.
Secret Late Night Comedy Show and Free Pizza. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (at the door).
Art, culture, and media
Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.
Eat and drink
Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.
Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.
Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.
Grabados Y Gustación: Printmaking & Mezcal. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6-11 p.m. $8 (workshop only), $15 (workshop and tasting).
Chocolate & Wine Pairing Class. The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 W. Main St., Littleton. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $44.52. Advance registration required.
Music and nightlife
Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Prices vary.
Paloma Rose: Tribute to Nina Simone. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Worakls. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 9 p.m. $30.66-$39.94.
Sports and fitness
*Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers. Watch on Altitude or Prime Video, or listen at 92.5 FM. 5:30 p.m.
*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.
Saturday, Jan. 3
Just for fun
Coffee & Donuts for the Coworking-Curious. The Process, 1060 Bannock St., Suite 200. 8-10 a.m. Free.
Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).
Manifest your 2026 - Vision Board Party. West + Main Homes office, 2010 Youngfield St., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.
2026 Vision Boards. Hazel, 1581 S. Pearl St. 1-3 p.m. $33.85 (includes craft supplies and one cocktail).
Journal Workshop. Ember and Stitch, 918 W. Eights Ave. 1 p.m. $119.22.
Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 4-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20.26 (adults, when purchased online).
Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.
*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (ages 16 and older).
*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).
*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. Starting at $34.99.
*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).
*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).
1/3 Look on the Flipside LIVE! with Ian Gibbs. Flipside Theatre, 502 Center Dr., Unit M, Superior. 7-9 p.m. $12.
Kids and family
*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.
Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)
Arabic Stories & Language Hour. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 Dahlia St. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Kids' Matinee: The Playmakers, Snow White & The Dazzle Dwarves, An Interactive Event. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. Noon. $6.45. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Kibbles 'N Bits: An Animal Rescue Comedy Show. Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd St. 4 p.m. $17.50 (in advance), $25 (at the door).
Eddie Ifft. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.
Emo Philips. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $25-$30.
Art, culture, and media
Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Demo Artist: Miriam Dubinsky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
She Makes an Impression: Colorado Women Take a Look at Themselves - Artist Panel Discussion. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 1-3 p.m. No cover.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.
Eat and drink
Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.
Anchors Aweigh - Off to the Next Dock Celebration. Dry Dock Brewing Co., 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.
Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.
French Regional Cooking: Provence. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.
Chocolate & Wine Pairing Class. The Chocolate Therapist, 2560 W. Main St., Littleton. 6:30-7:30 p.m. $44.52. Advance registration required.
Music and nightlife
Dub Wub Wonky Bass January. River, 3759 Chestnut Place. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $19.63.
Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$131.84.
Nora en Pure. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
New Year’s Intention Setting: Morning Sound Healing & Slow Flow Yoga. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 9-11:30 a.m. Pay what you can. Advance registration recommended.
Coffee & Free Meditation Class. Kadampa Meditation Center Colorado, 4840 W. 29th Ave. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.
*Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes. Watch on Altitude. 5 p.m.
Rochester Knighthawks at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.
Sunday, Jan. 4
Just for fun
Magical Winter Nights - Last Day. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults). Discounted rates for members.
*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (ages 16 and older).
*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20-$29 (members), $24-$33 (non-members).
*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).
Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20.26 (adults, when purchased online).
*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $17.06 (ages 3-12), $20.26 (ages 65 and older), $22.40 (adults).
Comedy and theater
Georgia Comstock and Friends. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
What We’ve Been Up To: Landscape - Last Day. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Eat and drink
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.
Jingle Bao Rock - Last Day. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.
Date Night: Garlic Lover's Feast. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $240 (for two). Advance registration required.
Music and nightlife
Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.
Neighborhood Music Jazz Jam. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Mother–Daughter Bodyweight Bootcamp + Craft Class. Athleta, 3000 E. First Ave. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free.
*Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets. Watch on Altitude2, or listen at 950 AM. 1:30 p.m.
*Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.
*Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers. Watch on Altitude. 3 p.m.
*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.