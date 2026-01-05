Denver City Council moves to smaller digs amid $1.5M renovation

The chamber will reopen in June, but until then, say hello to Parr-Widener.

Mayor Mike Johnston introduces his proposed 2025 budget for the city, in the City and County Building's Parr-Widener Room. Sept. 12, 2024.

Denver City Council’s chambers are getting a major makeover. Meanwhile, the council’s public meetings will be moved to a smaller room in the City and County Building.

The city says the chamber’s dais, where the 13 councilmembers sit during regular public meetings, is outdated and wasn't built for the wiring needed for the microphones and computers used by each member.

The dais will also be renovated to make it entirely accessible to those in wheelchairs and those with other mobility challenges. The current dais has a step that elevates the council president’s desk, making it partially inaccessible to people who use wheelchairs, including District 10 Councilmember Chris Hinds.

The gallery, where members of the public sit during meetings, will also get accessibility upgrades. One aisle will be widened to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility devices, and a new lectern will be able to be moved up and down to accommodate speakers of all heights.

The renovations also include improved acoustics, new carpet, new bench cushions and more behind-the-scenes improvements.

Chamber renovations are scheduled to finish in June 2026 and will cost $1.5 million, which will be taken from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund. The City and County Building will turn 100 in 2032.

A rendering of planned renovations for the Denver City Council chamber. Courtesy City and County of Denver

Until then, regular council meetings will be held in the Parr-Widener Community Room.

Located a floor below the regular council chambers, the Parr-Widener Community Room resembles a legal library.

The wooden walls are lined with bookshelves that stretch from floor to ceiling, stuffed with legal texts like the Denver Municipal Code. There are a number of blinds in the room, but this reporter has never confirmed if there are indeed windows behind them.

The council already has a weekly meeting with the mayor in the Parr-Widener room. It is also occasionally the setting for press conferences.

The room is far smaller than the regular council chambers. While residents are still welcome to attend meetings in-person, council staff are warning that they’re more likely to be sat in the overflow room.

City staff are encouraging people to watch meetings remotely for the next six months. Meetings are streamed on Zoom, Channel 8 on Comcast or on the city’s website.

Those who want to testify during public comment or hearings can continue to do so in-person, but are also encouraged to do so over Zoom or phone.