DIA’s Concourse C, Peña Boulevard set for more construction following City Council contract approvals

Denver International Airport’s growth is set to continue after the Denver City Council approved contracts to expand Concourse C and renovate parts of Peña Boulevard.

The $70 million Concourse C contract will add over 400,000 square feet and 11 new gates to the west side of the terminal. DIA also said the expansion will include “modern amenities” and new concessions spaces.

The seven-year contract is with construction management firm V-1 Consultants, including two one-year options to extend.

The expansion at C West will be the last possible concourse expansion. DIA has been working to expand the other concourse wings since 2020. DIA has built dozens of new gates across its three concourses, in addition to adding more concession space, restrooms and outdoor decks.

The airport also will renovate Peña Boulevard, but it isn’t the major expansion the airport has been touting quite yet.

The city council agreed to pay Hg Consult $8.8 million for a five-year contract to rebuild the road between E-470 and Jackson Gap Street.

The project will maintain the same number of travel lanes, but will realign and add several on- and off-ramps along that stretch of Peña.

While this contract only applies to the stretch of Peña Boulevard closest to the airport, the city is spending millions more to explore widening the road. Last year, Denver City Council approved a $15 million contract to study options for alleviating traffic congestion on the main road to the airport.

Cars drive over Peña Boulevard. Aug. 24, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Traffic to and from the airport has worsened, due in part to the airport’s explosive growth in recent years. Airport officials have said they’ve been considering all avenues, including dedicating new lanes to buses and carpoolers.

The decision to award the contract last year drew pushback from transit and environmental advocates, as well as some councilmembers who said a possible lane expansion is a poor choice when the city should be working on reducing emissions.

Could the end of DIA’s construction-palooza be in sight?

While the pending construction of Concourse C West marks the final expansion of DIA’s three terminals, the airport has plenty of other plans.

Construction and south security at Denver International Airport. Oct. 28, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The airport’s Great Hall reconstruction, which has been underway for years now, recently entered its final phase. By the time it’s done — projected to be 2027 — there will be new arrival spaces for international and domestic passengers, more security lanes and a big crystal tree.

Another major project is on the horizon, too. City officials recently approved a $150 million contract to build and manage a consolidated car rental facility and a transportation link to it.

Smaller projects include the planned removal of Concourse C’s interior garden above the train stop and food and retail openings.