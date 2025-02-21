We regret to inform you another phase of DIA Great Hall construction has begun. Here’s how it will look

The big crystal tree seen in The Living Room area, which will take over South Security.

Construction on Denver International Airport’s Great Hall has entered its final phase.

By the time it’s done — projected to be 2027 — there will be new arrival spaces for international and domestic passengers, a lot more security lanes and a big crystal tree.

The ongoing Great Hall construction aims to accommodate the airport’s ever-growing traveler count.

The Jeppesen terminal was originally designed to serve 50 million annual travelers. DIA saw 82 million in 2024, and expects to hit 100 million annually in the next few years.

What’s coming in this final phase?

New arrival spaces for international and domestic passengers — officially called “The Global Gateway” and “Welcome Home Colorado,” respectively — are coming to Level 5.

The international area will have eight of its own security checkpoints (four on the East side and four on the West) to alleviate traffic.

The remodeled arrival area for domestic travelers. Denver International Airport

Construction on the East security checkpoint, the counterpoint to the new West security, has already begun, but it will open under this phase.

Four more security lanes will be added for travelers arriving on the A Line train, though they also will be accessible to other people.

Ski lift-inspired seating in the domestic arrivals area. Denver International Airport

Wait — you may ask — when I take the train, I already walk right into South security! Is this the same thing?

The answer is, not for much longer. That’s because…

The South security checkpoint is closing.

South security is the current main checkpoint, standing in the middle of the Great Hall, often with very long lines.

But once both East and West checkpoints are up and running, their ever-winding predecessor will close, to be replaced by those four queues near the A Line entrance.

A look at the upper areas of The Living Room space, with food options and seating. Denver International Airport

In its place will be what DIA is calling “The Living Room.” This pre-security area will house a food court, a bar, tons of elaborate-looking seating and that $3.6 million crystal tree. A major goal of the project is to get security off the main floor of the Great Hall, opening it up for other uses.

Another victim of the Great Hall project: Bridge security, which was generally more beloved than South security.

What have they built already?

Phase 1 of the Great Hall project brought those glitzy new check-in areas for airlines, including self-bag drop consoles, on Level 6. Also, new bathrooms.

Phase 2 welcomed the West security checkpoint, easing traffic on the very stressed South checkpoint.