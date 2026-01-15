RTD will add extra train cars on Saturday for the Broncos playoff game

The Regional Transportation District will add train cars to certain light-rail lines and increase security across the region ahead of two high-profile sporting events on Saturday.

The Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills for their playoff game at 2:30 p.m., and the Denver Nuggets have a home game against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.

RTD says that both games are expected to cause a surge in ridership on buses and trains. The transit agency will deploy additional police and security personnel, with a focus on bus and rail stations near Empower Field at Mile High and Ball Arena.

Fans who are going to Empower Field can get direct transport to the stadium on the E and W lines. Passengers who take other lines to Union Station can also transfer to those lines. RTD plans to add additional rail cars to the E, W and N lines to accommodate higher-than-expected volumes of passengers.

Final train times will also be extended in some cases. The last W and E line trains will leave Empower Field close to 2 a.m — nearly 12 hours after the game’s kickoff time.

Ball Arena is also accessible through the E and W lines.

Bus schedules will stay the same. RTD said the best routes to take to Empower Field include Routes 30, 31, 1, 15L and 16. For Ball Arena, RTD recommends taking routes 19 and 15L.