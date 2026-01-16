Watch parties and TV listings for Broncos vs. Bills playoff game

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix rolls out looking to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

The top-seeded Denver Broncos (14-3) will host the Buffalo Bills (12-5) in the AFC Divisional Playoff game this Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m. local time.

It’s the first playoff game played in the Mile High City in a decade, marking the first time since 2016 that the Broncos have earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The last time the Broncos entered the playoffs with this kind of ranking, they went on to beat the Carolina Panthers in the Super 50. Here’s what you need to know about the game.

This is the Broncos’ first game in this year’s playoffs. Since they had the best record in the AFC, they were allowed to skip the Wild Card round last weekend.

Where to watch and listen

The game will be nationally televised on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jim Natz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will call the game. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

On the radio, Westwood One will carry the national broadcast with Ryan Radke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst) on the call and Amber Theoharis as the sideline reporter.

KOA Newsradio 850 AM & 94.1 FM will carry the local broadcast with Dae Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst) calling the game and Susan Wargin on the sidelines.

It’s a rematch

Saturday’s game is a rematch of last year’s AFC Wild Card game.

That was the Broncos’ first playoff game of any kind since 2016. Just like this year, they were matched up against the Buffalo Bills — except in 2025, the game was in Buffalo, while this year’s home team is Denver.

James "Orange Vader" Chavez plays his music video, "Denver Broncos Superfan Orange Vader ft. D-A-Dubb," in the "Vader Cave" behind his Northglenn home. Jan. 9, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

In last year’s game, then-rookie Broncos quarterback Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin for a 43-yard touchdown to open up the scoring. But that was it for the Broncos offense.

The rest of the game was all Bills. They were dominant and won the game 31-7. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 20 of 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Running back James Cook had 23 carries for 120 yards and a 5-yard touchdown.

Saturday’s game

The Broncos are 17-5 in home playoff games since 1977. That’s the fourth most wins in the NFL during that period. The last home playoff game hosted by the Broncos was the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots on Jan. 24, 2016. Denver punched its ticket to Super 50 with a 20-18 win.

The Bills have already played and won one playoff game this year. In last week’s AFC Wild Card game, Allen took a beating, but the Bills came back for a 27-4 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miles, the Denver Broncos mascot, waves to crowds gathered along 17th Street during Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 8, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Allen is the league’s reigning MVP. But he will be nursing some injuries from last week, and the Broncos come into Saturday with the second-ranked defense and a league-high 68 sacks.

Oddsmakers have it as a tight game, with Denver favored by 1.5 points.

Gameday events

Want to party before or during the game? Here are some spots.

Pregame tailgating: DNVR Broncos Divisional Playoff Tailgate at the SportsFan Federal (rear parking lot), 1720 Federal Blvd. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tickets are $80 per guest for the tailgate, $105 for the tailgate and shuttle.

Game watch parties: