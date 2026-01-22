It’s about to get very, very cold

There won’t be much snow, though.

Single-digit temperatures are on the way.

An arctic air mass is plopping down on the metro after weeks of unseasonably warm weather.

The hazardously cold conditions will stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will plummet to 12 degrees tonight and into the single digits — maybe below zero.

In short: Bundle up.

If you were hoping that the low temperatures would also bring a load of snow, you’re probably out of luck. There might be dusting – enough to make roads slick. But you won’t be able to sled home.

Once temps drop Friday night, they’re expected to stay low.

On Sunday, more arctic air could pummel the metro and bring along a few flurries.

Things will warm up Monday and Tuesday, and whatever piddle of slush is left on the road will likely melt away as temperatures rise back above freezing.

We’re not stuck here forever, so let’s do our best to shoulder through this seasonably miserable weather.