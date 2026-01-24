USWNT to return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in April

The women’s national team will face off against Japan in Commerce City.

The crowd goes wild as the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scores on Ireland at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 26, 2025.

The U.S. Women’s National Team just can’t get enough of Commerce City.

The national team will return to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for a match against Japan on Friday, April 17. It marks the fourth time the team has played in Commerce City since 2022. Last year, the USWNT won 4-0 against Ireland during a friendly at the Major League Soccer stadium.

The game against Japan is part of a series of matches against the Asian footballing giant, all of which are being played at National Women’s Soccer League venues across the country.

Denver Summit FC recently announced it would play a handful of matches during its inaugural season at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as its temporary stadium in Centennial faces delays.

If selected for the national team, new Summit FC player and USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps will once again play in front of her hometown. Heaps recently signed for the Summit, but will not join the team until the European season concludes in May.

Summit FC defender Ayo Oke may also be selected for the squad. She received her first USWNT call-up this month.

Ticket sales kick off with a presale on Monday, Jan. 26, with the public sales opening up on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The game will be aired on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, and on Universo and

Peacock in Spanish.