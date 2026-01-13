Denver Summit FC will play at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as Centennial stadium faces delay

The NWSL will play home games at three stadiums this year.

The future site of the Denver Summit FC women's soccer team's training facility in Centennial. Dec. 9, 2025.

Home matches in Denver Summit FC’s inaugural season will look like a tour of the metro area.

The team announced Tuesday that its temporary home stadium in Centennial will not open until this summer, several months into its first season competing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“While we are making tremendous progress on our new stadium in Centennial, we are taking a little extra time to ensure the venue serves our players, fans and community,” Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet said in a statement.

The Centennial stadium is meant to seat 12,000 people and serve as the team’s home until at least 2028, when the team’s owners hope to finish construction on a larger stadium in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

But it won’t be ready for the inaugural 2026 season, which begins in March.

While the full schedule hasn’t been released, Summit FC will play its first-ever home match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28.

After that, the team will play home matches in the first several months of the season at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Commerce City home of the Major League Soccer team Colorado Rapids.

The Centennial site will also include the team’s permanent corporate headquarters and training facility.

A rendering of a training facility for Denver's women's soccer team at its future Centennial headquarters. National Women's Soccer League

The Centennial stadium alone is expected to cost an estimated $20 million to $25 million. The team is sharing that cost with the Cherry Creek School District, which will get immediate use of the shared fields and could take over the stadium itself after the team moves to its future Denver location.

Meanwhile, plans for the stadium in Denver are moving ahead after the city government agreed to spend tens of millions of dollars to buy and improve the land.

Cherry Creek School District has committed $15 million from a voter-approved bond to help construct the Centennial facility. The deal will allow the school district to use training fields on the site, as well as use the stadium after the team moves to Denver.