Here’s how the Denver NWSL team’s headquarters in Centennial may look

While Denver will eventually be where the team plays league games, the suburb will house its headquarters and temporary stadium.

A rendering of a training facility for Denver’s women’s soccer team at its future Centennial headquarters.

Denver’s unnamed National Women’s Soccer League team has unveiled renderings for its Centennial complex.

The headquarters will include a training facility, multiple soccer fields, and a stadium that will serve as the team’s temporary home until it moves into its proposed permanent stadium in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

The team officially announced the plan on Thursday, after Cherry Creek School District officials voted to approve the deal Wednesday. Denverite first reported on the proposal earlier this week, when the school district uploaded documents detailing the proposal to its public agenda.

A whole lot of fields for Denver's future women's soccer team. National Women's Soccer League The exterior of the Centennial headquarters. National Women's Soccer League

Cherry Creek School District will contribute $15 million from its voter-approved 2024 bond measure to build the training fields and shared-use fields. The team will contribute money for design, construction and other development costs.

The district and the team would split the design, construction and development costs for the stadium, which is estimated to cost $20 million to $25 million.

Cherry Creek School District partnered with the team on the deal partially because it will benefit students. The training fields will be available for district use, as will the stadium after the team moves to Denver in 2028.