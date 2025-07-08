It’s going to get really hot (but also a little windy) in Denver on Wednesday

Heart Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric certified HVAC technician Ruben Tapia sweats in a La Alma/Lincoln Park backyard while he works on a very hot day. July 12, 2024.

Prepare for scorching temperatures on Wednesday — the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Denver and the metro area, warning of extremely hot weather.

Highs are expected to be near 99 degrees on Wednesday. Once the sun sets, expect temperatures to come down only to about 68 degrees.

When the NWS issues a heat advisory, the city of Denver typically offers its libraries and recreation centers to serve as cooling shelters for those who need a reprieve from the weather.

About one-third of Denver households lack air conditioning, according to city data, due in part to homes being built for a once-cooler climate.

This brief heat wave will come with some relief — light-to-medium gusts of wind are expected for Wednesday. While wind can sometimes elevate fire danger, the NWS hasn’t warned of any extreme wildfire risk as of Tuesday morning.

It will be similarly hot on Thursday, but no heat advisory has been issued. Highs will hover around the mid-90s, but rain and thunderstorms could cool the area starting Thursday afternoon.

Anyone outdoors during the hot weather should stay well hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear protective clothing.

Friday and Saturday should see highs in the 80s.