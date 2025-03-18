Denver’s women’s soccer team unveils location for its future stadium

Updated at 11:46 a.m. on March 18, 2025

The National Women's Soccer League team that is coming to Denver is still unnamed, but the question of where it will play has been answered.

The team will build a stadium and “recreational district” at Sante Fe Yards, a planned development adjacent to the Broadway Station light rail stop at Santa Fe Drive and Interstate 25.

“This will be the largest overall investment in a women’s professional sports team in history,” Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen said in a press release.

The new stadium will open in 2028. The team, set to debut in 2026, will play at a yet-to-be-announced temporary site until then.

Renderings for the stadium show a 14,500-seat, three-sided arena surrounded by a park and mixed-use development. The design was led by architecture firm Populous.

The land will be purchased by both the club and the city, according to The Denver Post. City property records for the sites show the properties are valued at about $24 million.

Any land acquisition by the city would have to be approved by Denver City Council, and a portion of the property will need to be rezoned.

More about the women's soccer stadium’s site

The stadium will be built at the southern border of Denver’s Baker neighborhood, near the Broadway on-ramp to I-25.

That area has been at a crossroads for years. While three light rail lines connect to the nearby RTD station — making it a promising location for a dense, walkable and transit-oriented neighborhood — attempts at that kind of development have slowed.

A few years ago it was envisioned as part of a 7.5 acre-development known as Broadway Station, which included Santa Fe Yards. So far, those efforts have stalled, and the land remains a collection of dirt lots. The area was once home to the former Gates rubber factory site.

Denver’s Baker neighborhood has been historically middle-class, but recent city data shows it has shed that reputation.

In 2023, 54 percent of its residents made more than $100,000. Citywide, 46 percent of Denverites make that amount of money. Meanwhile, from 2018 to 2023, the share of residents who make less than $75,000 dropped from 52 percent to 33 percent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.