We drew 6 of your Denver women’s soccer team ideas

Now it’s time to vote for your favorite.

Two weeks ago, we asked Denverite readers to come up with their own names (and colors and logo/mascot) for the city's future women's soccer team.

And you delivered. Thank you to everyone who wrote in — it was extremely hard to whittle down your ideas to our final six. Rest assured, they were (in my opinion) all better than the league's official suggestions.

From references to Colorado icons to odes to our state's scalier residents, presenting the finalists of Denverite's "Name! That! Women's soccer team!" contest — illustrated by our own Kevin Beaty.

Vote below for your favorite. Winner gets bragging rights, and maybe even a free gift. And please note: This is a just-for-fun, unofficial contest.

Colorado Rattlesnakes

Many of you wanted an ode to the Colorado icon, Rattlesnake Kate. Thank you, Miranda Doran-Myers and Eli Imadali!

Queen City FC

A nod to one of Denver's nicknames, the Queen City of the Plains, or occasionally Queen of Mountain and Plain. (Did you know Charlotte, Buffalo, Seattle and Cincinnati also share "queen" nicknames? We need a queen off.) Peek the tiara mountains. Thank you, ‪flanabikes.bsky.social‬ and Michael Bizzaro!

Colorado Cutthroats

Maybe the most popular suggestion: an alliterative reference to the menacingly named trout. The greenback cutthroat trout has been Colorado's state fish since 1994 and were thought to be extinct for about 20 years.

Slice 'em up! Thank you Rowan Sauer, Judy Lord, ‪j-can.bsky.social‬ and ‪Sara Chatfield‬!

Colorado Carabiners

Thank you, Valerie Passerini for this idea that is sure to delight outdoor lovers and lesbians alike.

Denver Night-Mares

What would a list of names for a Denver sports team be without a nod to everyone's favorite demon horse? Thank you for the pun, Grace Trembath!

Colorado Black Diamonds

Skiing, mining AND a lynx. What's not to like? Thank you, ‪youtalkintoschmie.bsky.social!

Cast your vote: