Denver’s new women’s soccer team is taking deposits for season tickets

We still don’t know where the stadium is going for the NWSL’s 16th franchise.

“EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS” seen as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team plays the Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Denver’s newest sports team is set to take the pitch in 2026.

The National Women’s Soccer League made it official on Thursday: Denver will be home to the league’s 16th franchise.

A launch event Thursday afternoon will be attended by Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and various members of the team’s investing committee.

Denver was identified as a potential expansion site in December, with negotiations quickly progressing. Earlier this month, multiple sports news outlets reported that the league and investors agreed on a record-breaking expansion fee to bring women’s soccer to the Mile High City.

Investors include Rob Cohen, Chairman and CEO of the insurance brokerage firm IMA Financial Group, Inc; former Washington Commanders President Jason Wright; and former Starbucks chair Mellody Hobson.

You can already put a deposit in for season tickets

Fans who want to guarantee a season ticket can place a non-refundable deposit to secure priority for seat selection.

Deposits are $30 or $100 per seat, depending on whether you’re looking at “general” or “premium” season tickets.

We still don’t know when season tickets will be sold and how much they’ll be.

“Pricing and seat inventory are still being determined and the timeline for converting deposits into actual seat purchases is yet to be finalized,” a disclaimer read.

Also unknown: Where the stadium will be

The new team plans to build a soccer-specific stadium, but has not finalized plans for where and when it will be built.

The team name, colors and branding will also be revealed at a later date.