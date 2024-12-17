Denver in “final” talks for an NWSL team, but news may not arrive until 2025

Two reputable news sites say that a Denver ownership group is close to landing a women’s soccer team.

“EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN’S SPORTS” seen as the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team plays the Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Denver is in the final stages of consideration for a National Women’s Soccer League team, according to reports today from the sports news sites Sportico and The Athletic.

But official news may not arrive until next year, a spokesperson with the NWSL told Denverite on Tuesday.

Both news sites reported that Denver could soon become the home of the league’s 16th team. Sportico said a potential Denver ownership group was in “exclusive” negotiations with the league. The Athletic reported negotiations were in their “final” stages. The prospective owners of the new team could pay over $100 million dollars to join the league.

Sportico was first to report the news. Both sites relied on anonymous sources. Both news reports claimed that the new ownership group wants to build a new stadium, but could start out at a temporary venue.

NWSL officials didn’t confirm or deny the news, with a spokesperson instead writing in an email to Denverite: “The expansion process is ongoing, and we look forward to sharing more news in 2025.”

Groups representing Cincinnati and Cleveland also are hoping to land the NWSL’s next expansion team. The team that is picked for the expansion will begin play in 2026 along with a new team in Boston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.